Arkansas Drops in Latest AP Polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When the college men's basketball AP poll dropped Monday afternoon, it was a good look for the SEC as a whole, but not so much for Arkansas.

Despite an impressive win in Tulsa Saturday against a solid Oklahoma team that looks like it will find a way into the NCAA tournament in March, the Razorbacks were dropped one spot to the lasts rung of the Top 10.

The Hogs were breathing down Alabama's neck heading into last week, but a weak performance against UNC-Greensboro coupled with a Crimson Tide win on the road against then No. 1 Houston catapulted Alabama to No. 4.

It's unlikely the Razorbacks move up in the next poll without extensive help. Their only game is against a Bradley team that, while 7-3, has no significant wins.

The Volunteers were the only SEC team to receive a first place vote. Tennessee has wins over No. 8 Kansas, No. 20 Maryland and will square off against No. 9 Arizona late Saturday night.

Mississippi State is the biggest mover. The Bulldogs raised a few eyebrows by getting out of a game against Utah in Florida with an undefeated record.

However, it was a road game in Minnesota where Mississippi State came away with a blowout win to stack on top of a 9-0 record that convinced voters the Bulldogs might be for real.

Kentucky also managed to move up a few spots with wins over Michigan and Yale.

The only SEC team to drop significantly was Auburn. The Tigers fell eight spots as punishment for losing a tight game neutral site game to Memphis in Georgia.

4. Alabama 8-1

6. Tennessee 9-1 (1)

10. Arkansas 9-1

13. Kentucky 7-2

17. Mississippi St. 9-0

19. Auburn 8-1

