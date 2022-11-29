Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation

Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Davonte Davis was missed tonight, both on the court and in the homes of Razorback fans scattered across the country.

The announcement before the game came as a shock to everyone who follows Arkansas basketball. However, barely a second passed between the announcement and Razorback fans rushing to stand between the young man they knowingly love as Devo and anyone who might try to say a single harsh word toward the young man.

Arkansas Twitter is not known for being a kind place. For example, just a few months ago, a Razorback fan challenged a 19-year old baseball player to a fight behind a fast food restaurant.

Especially considering the vitriol thrown out in response to Razorback football the past several days and how divided the fan base can be on everything from coordinators to sodas, it speaks volumes about what Davis means to this fan base that they have set everything aside to come out in support of the young man from Jacksonville with the infectious smile.

As a warning to fans, there was one item floating around Twitter posted by a fan as speculation about what may have happened, but it doesn't appear to be from Devo's actual account. Please be advised to take anything that doesn't come directly from the mouth of Davis or Musselman with a grain of salt.

Speculation isn't something you will find here either. Not only does everyone in the allHogs.com offices truly respect Davis, he is highly liked as a human being.

Sometimes you come across athletes who have a persona for the fans and another when the cameras are off. That is not Davis. He is as genuine as they come.

Based upon a lot of the responses, it appears the majority of fans are taking the statement put out by the university to mean that there is a mental health issue. If that's what it turns out to be, then it will be handled with full respect and empathy on these pages.

However, it should be noted that the statement doesn't say that, and if it did, the university would be in all kinds of legal troubles if anyone spoke on such a manner without specific permission. This is why fans need to be prepared to be in the dark for a while.

Here is the statement word for word:

“Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball. He has our full support during this time.”

All it says is that he is stepping away from basketball for a bit and that the university respects that decision.

Here's what we do know.

Davis played nearly the entire first half against San Diego State. His defense was excellent and he hit a nice jumper with about 20 seconds left before the half.

His body language wasn't out of the normal during that sequence.

When he came out for the second half, his body language changed. It was easy to tell that something was bothering him as he was zoned out while players around him jumped up from the bench.

It is not anyone's place to assume or speculate what went on to trigger the change while he was away from the court. There are a million things that could have happened and unless Davis decides to let the world in on what he's dealing with, it needs to stay at that.

The young man has given everything to Arkansas basketball.

He left it all on the floor his freshman year as he helped spur a team to a surprise Elite Eight. He literally left a piece of himself on the court his sophomore year when his effort and heart caused him to destroy his tooth midway through the game as he led the Razorbacks back by example.

And this year he's been an on-court general whose presence was sorely missed tonight as a young, developing team struggled to find its way for a good chunk of the game without him.

If for some reason it turns out San Diego State was his last game, Davis owes the people of Arkansas nothing. He has paid his dues and should be honored for it.

However, the people of this state owe Devo for his service. The way that is paid is by giving him space and exhibiting patience.

If you never know what happened, then so be it. You have as much right to know as he has the right to know about your personal business.

The state of Arkansas has done the right thing. He's loved like he's the entire state's little brother and that needs to continue to be shown.

More often than not, it's about loyalty to the cloth and not the man.

In this case, it's all about the young man inside that cloth and nothing else.

This one is about Davonte Davis, not No. 4.

Please keep it that way.

Hog Feed:

WITH HORNSBY GONE, WHO CAN HOGS TARGET AT QB IN TRANSFER PORTAL?

MUNDANE GAME AGAINST TROY HAS DEVELOPED INTO MUST-WATCH TELEVISION

SEC SHORTS: WHO DO POLICE TURN TO WHEN CLEMSON ABDUCTS PLAYOFFS

SEC DITCHES BIG 12, ACC BAILS ON BIG TEN, WILL JOIN ESPN FOR ACC-SEC CHALLENGE

WHO PITTMAN NEEDS ON SPEED DIAL IF KENDAL BRILES LEAVES TOWN

DIAGNOSING THE HEALTH OF RAZORBACK FOOTBALL AT END OF SEASON

SLUSHER SITUATION TURNING INTO PR NIGHTMARE FOR ARKANSAS, FAYETTEVILLE PD

NUMBER OF RAZORBACKS DEPARTING PROGRAM STARTING TO PILE UP

RAZORBACKS UNABLE TO CLINCH FIRST WIN IN MISSOURI

ANDY HODGES' PREGAME FINAL LOOK BEFORE HOGS' GAME WITH MISSOURI

PORTAL ACTIVITY WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT PITTMAN'S APPROACH TO BOWLS

WATCH-LISTEN: HOGS LOOKING TO KEEP MIZZOU OUT OF BOWL GAME

LET THE ERIC MUSSELMAN APOLOGY TOUR START

TOUGH WIN IN MAUI WILL PAY BIG IN MARCH

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel