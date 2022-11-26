Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Typically word that a player has left the Arkansas Razorbacks is met with a chorus of either "Thanks for all you did for the Hogs. Wish you the best of luck!" or "If they don't want to be here, then good riddance!"

Unfortunately for the University of Arkansas athletics department and the city of Fayetteville, that's not how things shook out online among Razorback fans when word trickled out that defensive back Myles Slusher had become the fourth member of the football team to quit in just over a week.

The infamous Arkansas Twitter exploded when the news hit, and then exploded again after Slusher openly accused the university of lying about the nature of his departure.

Once things got rolling, everyone became a target. Fans went after Slusher, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff and the Fayetteville Police Department.

If perception is reality, then the reality for all involved, especially the university, the coaching staff and the local police department, is that a lot of public relations work will be in order over the coming days.

This couldn't come at a worse time for Pittman. His team just wrapped up a 6-6 season and is in desperate need to get across the finish line with his entire recruiting class intact in a few weeks.

There is no doubt that Arkansas commits will become prime targets of opposing coaches as other universities try to spin the recent drama to their advantage.

Below is an account of what fans had to say.

Numerous posts contained too many expletives to be displayed here, but the following still includes numerous samples. Some content was removed so it could be deemed appropriate to print. This is indicated by a white line.

Sam Pittman

Myles Slusher

Fayetteville Police

