With Hornsby Presumably Gone for a Third Time, Who Can Hogs Target in Transfer Portal?

Which quarterback Arkansas replaces him with will say a lot about how winds are blowing in KJ Jefferson decision about future

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in his Arkansas football career, it appears reserve quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to the transfer portal when it officially opens on Dec. 5 and this time it looks like it's going to stick.

So with Hornsby halfway out the door, who has announced for the portal that could serve as his replacement?

There are two quarterbacks dominating the headlines who are off the table almost immediately unless starting QB KJ Jefferson hits the portal or declares for the NFL draft.

CADE MCNAMARA, MICHIGAN

JEFF SIMS, GEORGIA TECH

Neither of these young men are looking to come be a back-up at their next destination. They have had too much success and are looking for one last chance to shine up their NFL draft resumes.

However, there are two quarterbacks in the portal who could theoretically end up at Arkansas without the required loss of Jefferson.

BRETT GABBERT, MIAMI-OHIO

Gabbert is a real possibility. If you recognize the name, but can't quite figure out how, it's because he is the brother of former Missouri and Jacksonville Jaguars Top 10 quarterback pick Blaine Gabbert.

Should Gabbert find his way to Arkansas, he would have two years of eligibility.

The bad news for Arkansas is Gabbert gets hurt every other year. The good years is he puts up great numbers the other years and his first year with Arkansas would be on the good end of the cycle.

When healthy, Gabbert averages a shade over 2,500 yards and tossed 26 touchdowns the last time he made it through a full season in 2021. The unfortunate thing for the Redhawks quarterback is that the two seasons in which he was hurt were shaping up to be his best seasons.

The other red flag for Gabbert is that over the years, his performance against Power Five schools hasn't exactly been the stuff of legend. However, it should be noted that he was 20-of-28 against Kentucky before his season was put on pause for the next month and a half.

Gabbert is a gutsy player who isn't afraid to get dirty when he has to run. However, he prefers to keep it in the pocket.

Against Kentucky, with three minutes remaining in a game that was already out of question, Gabbert found himself under a pile of Kentucky defensive linemen. At some point he injured his non-throwing shoulder in the scrum.

Final Thoughts: Gabbert would be a solid addition. He has a lot of potential upside and brings four years of experience. He also gives the Hogs an option under center as a bridge year between Jefferson and whoever the Hogs bring in with this recruiting class.

He also provides additional insurance should Jefferson declare for the NFL draft or hit the transfer portal in either the winter or late spring windows.

LUKE ALTMYER, OLE MISS

Altmyer has limited SEC experience, but it is technically SEC experience even if it was against Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

The now former Ole Miss quarterback built enough confidence in Lane Kiffin to put himself in an official dead-even QB battle with USC transfer Jaxon Dart through the third week of the season.

He had two legitimate appearances in 2022, going 5-for-5 against Tennessee before starting in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor where he went 15-of-28 for 174.

Based on number of appearances, he should have three years remaining since he didn't play in enough games to cause him to lose a season this year. He was a high 4-star coming out of Starkville, and it's clear he doesn't like the idea of being stuck behind another quarterback.

There's a slim chance Arkansas could pitch him on the idea of knowing Jefferson will probably miss a game or two next season should he come back with the chance to take the reins in a revenge tour against Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Mississippi State the following year.

Final Thoughts: While he lacks the stats, Altmyer's pedigree and make-up makes it improbable that he ends up at Arkansas. He wants to be a starter somewhere and has the tools to do it.

If he ends up agreeing to come to Arkansas, it should immediately make Hog fans nervous about the future of Jefferson in a Razorback uniform.

