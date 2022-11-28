Mundane Game Against Troy Develops into Must-Watch Television

Three big questions about Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks will be answered against the Trojans tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a tumultuous weekend as it pertains to Arkansas athletics, Razorback fans finally have a chance to wash a bit of bad taste out of their mouth with the warm mug of hot chocolate that is Arkansas basketball.

Eric Musselman's team hosts the Troy Trojans in Bud Walton tonight following three games in the Maui Invitational that included two knock down drag out instant classics before a long flight to the mainland and Thanksgiving festivities.

What at first glance was considered a mundane Monday night non-conference game is now must-watch television because of how many answers about this Razorback team will be revealed.

While the question of whether Arkansas will be able to come out full throttle against a Troy team with what may be the most deceptive 6-1 record of all time is valid, it's nowhere near the biggest question to be answered.

What happened to Davonte Davis?

Guard Davonte Davis came out playing lockdown defense while serving as an on the court coach against San Diego State. When he brought the ball up, it freed Anthony Black to move into better position to score and Davis found him when he was open.

He then gave Arkansas a ray of hope after a difficult stretch by knocking down a mid-range jumper with roughly 20 seconds before the half.

The he disappeared.

There was no limp. There was no ill-advised between the legs pass to close the half.

Davis was just gone. He logged 17 minutes and then spent the second half picking so many splinters out of his backside that he could have started his Hawaiian barbecue.

Musselman didn't address it in the postgame press conference, nor his press conference on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how Davis is handled throughout the flow of the game.

What role does Kamani Johnson play going forward?

Had Kamani Johnson not came in and played lights out in the closing minutes and overtime of the San Diego State game, it might have led to one of the most negative four-day spans in Arkansas Razorback history.

His physicality and determination set a tone for Arkansas down the stretch that needs to stick within the fabric of this team if it's going to be elite. However, whether Musselman thinks Johnson can bring that level of intensity on a consistent basis remains to be seen.

Has Johnson earned playing time? Absolutely.

Is it going to happen? Who knows?

With the way Musselman uses this time of year to experiment with the line-up in every way possible, the Hogs could just as likely start off with Johnson, the Mitchell twins, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council and then switch to Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh, Davonte Davis and Jalen Graham in the second half as he is to go with his traditional starting line-up.

How Nick Smith will fit into this team?

Musselman has one of the most enviable problems in college basketball. After his team has started to develop roles individually, the Arkansas staff now has to figure out how to work in elite 5-star athlete, Nick Smith.

Black put everyone on notice in Maui that he wants this to be his team and that he wants to be the top guard in the nation come March. Musselman says he's putting in tons of time in the gym and watching film.

Ricky Council has solidified his role as an electric scorer who can put up points anywhere. Walsh and Davis are on their way to developing into the top on-ball defensive duo in the country.

Both Mitchell brothers have figured out a way to stake an interchangeable claim at center.

This is a much different team than the one that last took the floor with Smith in the exhibition season. The improvement and cohesiveness is dramatic.

Musselman must determine whether he throws Smith into the starting line-up, benching a player who has developed chemistry while solidifying what he is expected to bring tot he table, or whether he brings him off the bench early on as he works off the rust.

All of these questions will be answered tonight at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network and Fubo TV.

