Number of Arkansas Razorback Departing Start to Pile Up

Pittman to begin meeting with remaining players about transfer portal status over next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Now that the final seconds have ticked away in the Razorbacks' regular season, portal watching has begun.

The first player to officially announce he will hit the transfer portal was defensive back Chase Lowery. The Frisco High School product let it be known Thanksgiving night that he intended to leave the program on Twitter.

Lowery, who was considered a high 3-star coming out of high school, chose Arkansas over Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan St. and Oregon State.

Two other Razorbacks have already left the program. Wide receiver Warren Thompson quit the team just over a week ago, and earlier this morning social media began buzzing that Myles Slusher was in Tulsa instead of Columbia with the team.

Early in the game, word came down from the university that Slusher had quit the team. However, Slusher disputed the report almost instantly.

Pittman later confirmed the university stance that Slusher quit when he told the media he met with Slusher on Sunday and was suprised to hear the defensive back had decided to forego the final game of the season and leave the team.

While this might be the most high profile departure in light of the controversy surrounding it and its possible ties to the Fayetteville Police Department, it's highly unlikely it will be the last.

Current Razorbacks will have between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18 to put their name in the transfer portal. Pittman plans to meet with players over the next week, but players can announce their intent without talking to the coaches if they choose.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS UNABLE TO CLINCH FIRST WIN IN MISSOURI

ANDY HODGES' PREGAME FINAL LOOK BEFORE HOGS' GAME WITH MISSOURI

PORTAL ACTIVITY WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT PITTMAN'S APPROACH TO BOWLS

WATCH-LISTEN: HOGS LOOKING TO KEEP MIZZOU OUT OF BOWL GAME

LET THE ERIC MUSSELMAN APOLOGY TOUR START

TOUGH WIN IN MAUI WILL PAY BIG IN MARCH

LIVE REACTION TO HOGS' OVERTIME WIN OVER SAN DIEGO STATE IN MAUI

AZTECS THE MATCH-UP ARKANSAS NEEDED AFTER TOUGH LOSS

MUSSELMAN SQUARES OFF AGAINST FORMER RIVAL

SEC ROUND-UP: LANE KIFFIN STAKES HEAT UP, GATORS PULL SCHOLARSHIP FOR RACIAL SLURS

HOGS MOTIVATION AGAINST MISSOURI IS MORE PRACTICE TIME; TIGERS JUST QUALIFYING FOR A BOWL

CREIGHTON DELIVERS CLINIC TO HOGS ON VALUE OF TEAMWORK

LOTS OF POSITIVES FOR HOGS IN LOSING CLOSE ONE TO NO. 10 CREIGHTON

SEC ROLL CALL TROLLS VANDERBILT FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

SEC SHORTS HAS TENNESSEE, OLE MISS MEETS WITH THE PLAYOFFS

AUBURN POTENTIALLY STUCK IN A TEEN ROM-COM

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel