Success last couple of seasons isn't something to use as a crystal ball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Quit looking backwards to predict this season for Arkansas.

Basically, that was Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman's bottom-line message Monday looking ahead to Wednesday's game with Alabama.

"Just because it’s happened that way the last two years doesn’t mean that that’s going to happen this year," he said at his press conference. "I learned it a long time ago from my father, your schedule often dictates wins and losses at times, as well."

Once we got to SEC play just before New Year's, the Hogs started with a league schedule that included Alabama, who is playing like their No. 4 ranking so far.

Throw in facing LSU on the road to start SEC play, then a Missouri group that "has played some great basketball" it's tough enough. Then Auburn on Saturday.

"Auburn’s won, what, 26 straight at home?" Musselman said. "It’s not just Arkansas going in there and feeling that that’s a difficult place to play. There’s 26 opponents before us in a row that didn’t win there."

In a league where football has created a mindset that tends to over-value every game in every sport to determine the entire fate of the program.

Basically, you have a bunch of games and have to play them all. Tennessee and Kentucky are at the end this year, so there won't be many easy stretches.

It will change almost every week.

"If the commissioner said we were only playing through four games and that was the SEC schedule, then it wouldn’t be very good for us the last couple years or this year," Musselman said. "Luckily, we have a full schedule. You gotta see how it all plays out."

You will get the idea from one of his later comments on juggling players really doesn't stop all season long.

"The biggest key is are you still trying to improve your team?" he said. "How do we keep getting better? How do we keep tinkering? We’re gonna keep trying to figure it out as best we can."

All of that starts with the Crimson Tide coming into Bud Walton Arena tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and fuboTV.

We'll know more after that.

But it won't determine the rest of the season.

