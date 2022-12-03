FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This could be an exciting halftime in the Arkansas locker room.

After starting to pull away late in the first half of what was shaping up to be a tight battle, the Razorbacks feel asleep on defense.

Hogs coach Eric Musselman will probably use that as you can bet he'll gets his teaching points across after a second-chance turnaround jumper by freshman Jordan Walsh gave them a 38-31 lead with 45 seconds left.

They may have had thoughts of taking a break.

San Jose State didn't and a driving layup by Omari Moore pulled the Spartans within three, 38-35, with 11 seconds left.

Musselman was throwing a fit on the Hogs' bench. A lot of fans were right there with him.

It could have been closer, believe it or not. Tibet Gorener missed two free throws with five seconds left that could have cut the lead to one, but whiffed on both.

Ricky Council IV somehow got two free throws just before the buzzer, converted them both for a 40-35 halftime lead.

Nick Smith leads the Hogs in scoring with 11, finally starting to appear to shake the effects of the knee injury that limited his first regular-season playing time against Troy earlier in the week.

Trevon Brazile added Trevon Brazile had 9 and Council added 7.

