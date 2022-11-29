While others scream about right or wrong that's none of their business, it's another quality coach in the SEC West.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One thing Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze has done in the state of Alabama is get the attention on The Plains.

Whether they should have or not is none of our business here in Arkansas. Moral posturing is for others.

Freeze can coach football and Arkansas knows it as well as anybody. He brought his Liberty team to Fayetteville and out-coached an SEC staff for a 21-19 win a few weeks ago.

Liberty Flames coach Hugh Freeze, left, talks to Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Don't get hung up in the weeds analyzing that game now. It's a loss Razorback fans can't offer excuses that really minimize it.

Now the SEC West is even tougher and that was a big hill to climb.

Having covered in my past far worse NCAA charges and accusations aimed at a coach than that and certainly more with bigger personal problems that Freeze, go ahead, jump up and down all you want.

Auburn doesn't really care.

For a school that has won an awful lot (more than the Hogs, sorry), the Tigers are just focused on figuring a way around their inferiority complex on the Crimson Tide up the road.

Everybody over in the football offices knows life is going to get even tougher for everybody else in the division and that's something nobody else even thought possible.

It's easy to get hung up on all of the postseason things said about new players coming in and get better, then make assumptions.

Liberty Flames coach Hugh Freeze during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Everybody in the league is doing the exact same thing.

We may be getting close to some real parity, which is probably the ultimate goal for the SEC. The guess is they didn't throw any roadblocks up at the Tigers hiring Freeze.

There are rumors they blocked Alabama bringing him in as an analyst, but there's nothing official to support that. It's pretty much the same with all of that many in the media like the narrative, then try to sell it as fact.

As much as we suspect, we don't really know.

Whatever the circumstances, folks deserve second chances.

Without that, it would be a lonely world.

