We keep adding to the number of players announcing bailout on Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Another day, more players announcing they are hitting the transfer portal or head out.

The NCAA transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday, but if everybody else is losing players like this, it's going to be busy.

November 29

Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. are the latest Razorbacks to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Both players went public with their decisions on Tuesday afternoon.

But it started with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood's decision to jump into the NFL Draft.

Johnson announced his choice.

Thomas also announced his decision after that.

WHO'S LEAVING NOW

Below is the full list of scholarship players for the Razorbacks who have entered the portal, left the team or announced their plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

DB Khari Johnson (Portal)

Johnson is originally from Boston and came to Arkansas from Suffield Academy in Connecticut as a fairly late bloomer in the Class of 2020. He also picked up a late offer from Georgia. Johnson has helped at cornerback and safety in each of his three seasons with the Hogs but never broke through as a consistent starter, though he did make three starts in 2022.

DE Eric Thomas Jr. (Portal)

Thomas played in 11 games in 2022 and has helped the Hogs the last three years, though it came almost exclusively on special teams this season as his playing time decreased. He came to Arkansas from Pensacola (Fla.) in the Class of 2020.

WR Jadon Haselwood (NFL)

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has announced that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Haselwood is not expected to participate in Arkansas' upcoming bowl game, which won't be announced until after the conference title games this coming weekend.

NB Jacorrei Turner (Portal)

Arkansas redshirt sophomore nickel back Jacorrei Turner is the latest Razorback player to announce his plan to enter the transfer portal. Turner played in 12 games last season but did not start or see much action in a secondary that was devastated by injuries at times this season. He was the No. 129 overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2020.

TE Erin Outley (Portal)

The redshirt freshman tight end was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from Little Rock has announced he will enter the transfer portal. He did not appear in a game for the Hogs during his two seasons on campus.

QB Malik Hornsby (Portal)

Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore from Missouri City, Texas, appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for Arkansas and made his first career start against LSU. He completed 18 of his 39 career pass attempts for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He accumulated 307 rushing yards on 52 attempts during his team with the Hogs.

DB Myles Slusher (Portal)

After making eight starts in his first two seasons at Arkansas, Slusher, a Broken Arrow, Okla., native, made six starts this season while battling multiple injuries, recording 28 tackles, two sacks and one pass deflection. Slusher also served a one-game suspension following an arrest for alleged disorderly conduct.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher recorded 93 tackles (9.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

RB James Jointer (Portal)

Jointer, from Little Rock, was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He was the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 49 running back in the class. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards in a win against Auburn in Week 9.

WR Warren Thompson (Portal)

Thompson appeared in 19 games for the Hogs over the last two seasons, catching 31 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns. He left the team following Arkansas’ 13-10 loss vs. LSU in Week 11, a game Thompson started.

DB/WR Chase Lowery (Portal)

Lowery, a consensus three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, did not appear in a game during his Arkansas career. He made the move to wide receiver just before the beginning of the 2022 season.

RB Javion Hunt (Unknown)

Hunt, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, appeared in one game as a true freshman, running for 19 yards on four carries against Georgia Southern. He did not appear in a game as a redshirt freshman and left the team during the 2022 season.

LB Marco Avant (Retired)

Avant battled various injuries during his time at Arkansas and did not appear in a game for the Razorbacks before medically retiring during the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman.

TE Dax Courtney (Retired)

Courtney, a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, medically retired following multiple injuries before making his Razorback debut.

WR Jaquayln Crawford (Portal)

Crawford, a former four-star recruit, appeared in two games for the Razorbacks after transferring from Oklahoma. He caught three passes for 27 yards in 2021 before entering the portal prior to the 2022 season.

