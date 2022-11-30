Hogs bowl game has become futures game to be viewed separate from regular season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now that Razorback fans appear to be in full panic mode over the transfer portal, it's time to step back and absorb a bit of reality.

First off, the sky isn't falling.

Players leaving at the end of the regular season is the norm now. Fans are just going to have to get used to it.

In a lot of cases, it's a good thing.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby at a spring practice on April 15, 2022, at the outdoor football practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Unhappy players are bad for the locker room culture and players who aren't good enough to push for starting positions often aren't giving you enough in practice to get better for SEC opponents.

It's also easier to entice top tier transfer talent when they can be sold on playing in the SEC in a situation where there's an obvious opening and they appear to be the much better player at that position should they be inserted into the roster. There's not a lot that tends to work in the Razorbacks' favor against the Alabamas and Georgias of the world, but this is one.

Until Arkansas builds a consistent contender for the SEC championship, traditional recruiting is never going to be more than middle of the pack. However, where there once wasn't a path to that world before, there is one now with the transfer portal.

If there's one thing that can be said about Sam Pittman, it's that he has done a wonderful job of bringing in top quality talent through the portal.

Where would Arkansas have been without Matt Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck this past season?

At times, the entire defensive line was built on transfers.

Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers catches a pass during drills on the outdoor practice fields on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Fans also need to let go of the idea that Arkansas is in danger of not being able to field a team in its bowl game. The Razorbacks could lose 60 players and still have enough players to field a team.

Now, what is reality at the moment is that whatever bowl Arkansas is assigned to attend now becomes a futures game. That's not a bad thing.

Players who haven't had an opportunity all year now get the full focus of the coaching staff to develop while having the fire under them to prove that Pittman doesn't need to go out and find a replacement in the portal.

This is going to be especially true at wide receiver and linebacker.

As of this writing, Arkansas will definitely have 20 bodies from the roster heading into fall camp who won't be in the bowl game. Roughly half that list rarely, if ever, touched the field.

With Jadon Haselwood and Warren Thompson gone, there is opportunity at the wide receiver position.

Senior Matt Landers is the sixth leading receiver in the SEC and is second to only Jaylin Hyatt in yards per catch among receivers with at least 30 receptions. Those are good numbers that will draw at least some interest from the NFL.

However, Landers still has a reputation as a possession receiver. He has shown in flashes that he can get free after the catch, but still needs to put a few more catches on tape where he gets away from elite defenders and puts up significant yards after catch.

With both Haselwood and Thompson out, the bowl game will be his best opportunity to be targeted and increase interest at the NFL level.

As for other receivers, Ketron Jackson gets a shot at proving he can be the man going into next season. His role has definitely increased since October rolled around, but outside of a four-catch game against Alabama and three at BYU, his targets have been limited.

Isaiah Sategna and Sam Mbake will have prime opportunity to show whether they can become the wide receiver version of thunder and lightning. Everyone is well aware of Sategna's world class track speed and will one day be privy to the potential Mbake has to drag defenders with him as he falls forward after each catch.

Mbake probably has the better hands of the two based on high school film, but either could earn a prominent role on the team heading into next season.

As for linebacker, the future is wide open and waiting for a young player to grab the reins of opportunity. While Drew Sanders isn't currently part of the 20, it would be a bad business decision to not declare for the NFL draft and immediately begin preparing for it.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders reacts after a defensive stop in a win over South Carolina on Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Gunnar Rathbun / Arkansas Communications)

With Bumper Pool out for surgery after being banged up all season, that leaves Chris Paul to lead the linebackers with room for two up and comers to make an immediate impact. The good news for Arkansas is there has been a good crop of young guys developing all fall who arrived with SEC size.

Kaden Henley, Mani Powell and Jordan Crook already possessed the physical attributes to play at this level the second they hit campus. They just needed time to learn the system and build a natural reaction to the reads it takes to be successful.

The two who advanced in the mental side of the game the most this fall will most likely find themselves on the field during bowl play with an inside track to starting next year.

There will be more announcements in the days to come, but as long as fans see this as an investment into next year and separate it from being part of this past season, it will be an exciting next few weeks.

Words