Hogs can take big step on road against 17th-ranked Bears; how to watch-listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) vs No. 17 Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 BIG 12)

What: The final SEC-Big 12 Challenge and the 145th all-time meeting with Baylor.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m.

Where: Waco, Texas, Ferrell Center (10,284)

Television: ESPN (Tom Hart, Fran Fraschilla) and fuboTV.

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius-XM: 81 (Sirius)-81 (XM) • SXM App: Channel 81

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black drives against Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas steps out of conference play to face the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears in the 10th and final SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday (Jan. 28).

Tipoff at Baylor’s Farrell Center is set for 3 pm and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Series

• In this the 100th year of Razorback basketball, Baylor joins Texas A&M as the only teams on this year’s Razorback schedule that also appeared on Arkansas’ first season of basketball (1923-24) when the trio of schools were members of the Southwest Conference. In fact, Baylor was Arkansas’ third conference opponent in Arkansas’ inaugural season of basketball. After splitting with SMU and dropping two games to TCU, Arkansas traveled to Baylor and lost, 33-29, on Feb. 18, 1924, before rallying for a 28-14 win over the Bears the next day in Waco.

• Arkansas and Baylor have met on 144 previous occasions, making the Bears fourth (tied) among Arkansas’ most common opponents behind Texas A&M (161), Texas (155) and SMU (155) while being tied with Rice (144).

• Arkansas owns a 96-48 advantage in the series, including a 37-32 mark in games played in Waco. The last time Arkansas played in Waco (Jan. 26, 1991), then No. 2 Arkansas defeated the Bears, 73-68. The teams have only played three times since that 1991 game after Arkansas left the SWC for the SEC. All three were on neutral courts –—Jan. 5, 2008, in Dallas; Dec. 20, 2009, in North Little Rock; and Mar. 29, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Razorbacks and the Big 12-SEC Challenge

• In a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Elite 8, Arkansas will face Baylor in Waco as part of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

• Overall, the 10th — and final —SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday featuring five home SEC games and five home Big 12 games.

• Arkansas will play in its ninth consecutive Challenge. The Razorbacks are 4-4 in such games.

Arkansas-Baylor Connections

• Arkansas freshman Anthony Black is connected to Baylor through his parents. His father, Terry, was a standout basketball player for the Bears and he is a member of the Baylor Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2015). His mother, the former Jennifer Cavelle, played soccer at Baylor.

• Arkansas athlets director Hunter Yurachek and Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades worked together at both Akron and Houston. Yurachek succeeded Rhoades as Houston athletics director prior to coming to Arkansas.

Heating Up From Deep

• In the first four SEC games, Arkansas was just 14-of-72 (19.4%) from three-point range. In the last four SEC games, Arkansas has made 27-of-68 ( (39.7%) from deep … 13 more makes in four fewer attempts.

• After the first four SEC games, Arkansas ranked 341st in the NCAA in three-point percentage (.284).

After the last 4 SEC games, Arkansas now ranks 312th in the NCAA in three-point percentage (.308) … A 24 percentage-point improvement.

Scoring Down in Wins, But Defense and Shooting Percentage Way Up

• During Arkansas’ four-game losing streak, the offense was good enough to win, but the defense was not.

• Arkansas is riding a two-game winning streak despite scoring two of its fewer point totals of the season.

4-Game Losing Streak: 72.0 ppg, 43% FG, 29% 3PT; Allowed: 83.0 ppg, 46% FG, 39% 3PT

2-Game Winning Streak: 64.5 ppg, 45% FG, 39% 3PT; Allowed: 48.5 ppg, 34% FG, 27% 3PT

• Arkansas scored 69 and 60 in its last two wins and is just 16-13 under Musselman when scoring under 70. Arkansas allowed 57 and 40 in its last two wins and is 31-0 under Muss when holding opponents under 60 points.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

