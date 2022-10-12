Hogs’ Hudson Clark Has Become Mr. Dependable in Secondary

Skip to main content
Razorbacks’ Hudson Clark Proven ‘Dependable’ for Secondary

Redshirt walk-on has grown into player coach Sam Pittman counts on every day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark is making a name for himself.

After walking on for Chad Morris' last year, he's gotten a scholarship and moved up the ladder to where coach Sam Pittman looks to him when something is needed in the secondary.

"You can do a lot with a guy who is loyal to the program," Pittman said this week. "You can count on him. He’s going to be there."

Clark caught some heat lately from some of the Lunatic Fringe, but his Pro Football Focus 68.3 coverage grade has him second in the Razorbacks' secondary that is the most glaring issue on a defense with several others.

The light shines brightest in the secondary, though. Talk about being exposed.

"He’s going to be there every week," Pittman said. "Safety, corner, you know, boundary safety."

Clark had been playing cornerback and got moved to safety with all the injuries on the back end. It's had him doing things he didn't do at corner, like hitting the gap on opponents' running game.

"That’s probably not his forte all the time," Pittman said. "It might be out of position a little bit to come down in that A gap, but he was the best option that we had. We needed him to."

It wasn't just the three interceptions against Ole Miss in 2020 that landed him on scholarship. All of the other stuff Pittman talked about was probably a bigger part.

He's been working in the film room to learn the safety position.

"At first it was a little different view, because you’re in the middle of the field," Clark said Tuesday evening after practice. "But coach (Barry) Odom, coach (Deke) Bowman, they’ve really helped me get in the film room and see the play first there, and then when it comes on the field, it’s easy.

"That’s kind of big in the transition that’s helping me, is the film room. Whenever we get in practice and get those repetitions, it builds instincts."

Now it's going to come down to getting more experience there.

"He’ll just get better and better," Pittman said.

The Hogs go on the road Saturday to play BYU in a game you can watch on ESPN and fuboTV. You can also hear the game online at HitThatLine.comand on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

