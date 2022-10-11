SEC Round-Up: Tennessee No Longer Considered Worthy of Being Called Rival to Alabama

A&M has culture problem, Twitter hates Auburn, Matt Rhule is for sale, would it be better if Harsin's players went with him, Florida wants tea spilled on LSU's Kelly, who's the 'Goodest' puppy in Mississippi, No. 1 LSU recruit involved with the law, Vols starter arrested, and more

What better way to kick off Alabama week than by getting arrested, Tennessee needs to prove it's actually a good team, what are the odds Rhule becomes Auburn coach, Mississippi State fans troll Arkansas, some think South Carolina now Top 25 material,

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As rivalries go this one was all but extinguished. Sure, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee still had the Third Saturday in October name, and the the players and coaches still light up...

We've reached the midway point of the 2022 college football regular season and while there have been some surprise results thus far, there hasn't been...

This Saturday is projected to be an offensive showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both programs have proven to be juggernauts when it comes to...

Auburn was demolished by Georgia 42-10 on Saturday afternoon. The 32-point loss was the worst loss Auburn has suffered since the 2012 season (49-0 loss to Alabama), and the largest margin...

There's already a ton of chatter about who will be coaching the Auburn football program next year despite Bryan Harsin still holding the position. There have been several names that have been thrown around but...

Auburn football's head coaching job has generated a lot of discussion across all levels of media over the past few days. With Bryan Harsin's job in question...

Billy Napier this week is experiencing what Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz had to deal with...

In the midst of the first preseason preparation period for the new Florida Gators basketball staff, their coaches' efforts on the trail continue to shape the future of the roster. On Monday night, the Gators earned promising news regarding...

Florida (4-2) vs. LSU (4-2) may have officially sold out in the preseason, but not all hope is lost if you're trying to catch the Gators against the Tigers in person. You can get your tickets to Florida vs. LSU via SI Tickets for as low as...

There are several things you can count on under head coach Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia it seems: 1. You're going to recruit at an unprecedented level 2. You're going to be the favorite to win the SEC East perennially. Those two things also bring about the guarantee...

Georgia Football lands yet another commit on Monday afternoon, this time flipping 2023 UCLA RB commit Roderick Robinson. This decision from Robinson comes on the heals of...

Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokung Suh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the...

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason. After landing the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Mikaylah Williams, the recent LSU commit is already...

It wasn’t the result LSU had hoped for against Tennessee Saturday morning, but the highly anticipated matchup still reeled in a number of coveted prospects to Baton Rouge. With a few of the state’s top uncommitted prospects on the sideline...

Defensive coordinator Matt House’s unit has been a bright spot for the Tigers through the first half of the season. Despite losing star defensive lineman Mason Smith for the year, this group has...

Just last year, Mississippi only had one institution that based its football program around a dog. Mississippi State has had plenty of English Bulldog mascots in...

Mississippi State football is garnering nation attention after improving to 5-1 following Saturday's 40-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks that saw the team move up to No. 16 in the rankings. And the team had some fun with...

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup...

The Ole Miss Rebels lost a major playmaker on the offensive side of the ball in their blowout win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, in USC...

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels beat the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road in Week 6, 52-28, to improve to 6-0 overall (2-0, SEC) and are...

Everyone who covers or supports the garnet and black knew when running back MarShawn Lloyd committed to South Carolina during the 2020 recruiting cycle that the Gamecocks were getting a...

Seeing professional athletes support their former schools is fun. It's even better when their teammates get in on the fun, which is exactly what transpired in Minnesota. Former Gamecock tight end Nick Muse placed a bet with...

South Carolina's win over Kentucky put them into a different classification. They now have a three-game win streak and a top-25 win on their resume, something few schools can say. There are three...

Jaylen McCollough has started 32 games at Tennessee since signing with the Vols in the 2019 recruiting class. On Sunday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s office...

Once wasn't good enough. College GameDay is back. ESPN's flagship college football show is coming...

No.6 Tennessee traveled to Baton Rouge on Saturday and dismantled then-No.25 LSU 40-13 in front of their home crowd. Following the victory, Tennessee has received...

After entering the season with enormously high expectations at No. 6 in the country, the Texas A&M Aggies have been a major disappointment...

The Texas A&M Aggies were two yards away from beating Alabama for the second year in a row. That ending didn't play out quite as the Aggies had hoped. And while some applauded...

Close losses often show what a team is made of. Perhaps that's the one saving grace of Saturday night's action from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Texas A&M Aggies showed...

HOGS FEED:

MIKE LEACH ROASTS LOCAL REPORTER IN POST-ARKANSAS PRESSER

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUND-UP: EVEN LANE KIFFIN'S DOG IS GETTING AN NIL DEAL

WHEN IT COMES TO MISSISSIPPI STATE, ARKANSAS HAS ASSAULTED THE RECORD BOOKS, JUST NOT IN A GOOD WAY

DIVINE BOVINE CAUSE OF HARASSMENT FOR A&M, HEADACHE FOR HOGS

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

HOGS, BULLDOGS ENGAGED IN VERBAL CHESS MATCH ABOUT SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

