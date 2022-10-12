BYU to Break Out the Good Stuff For Arkansas

While the Arkansas Razorbacks receiving the dubious honor of being named the Homecoming opponent for BYU isn't the greatest of news, there is one bright spot for fans making the rare trip to Provo.

Chocolate CougarTails.

Arkansas fans, for good reason, are familiar with some of the unique traditions that come with attending a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

While CougarTails are sold at every game, they are traditionally covered in maple. They are literally the most popular specialty treat in all of college football with over 5,000 being sold at each game.

Local pundits around Utah have postulated the rare appearance of the chocolate CougarTail has less to do with Arkansas and more to do with a possible planned blackout event for Homecoming that was nixed because of Notre Dame.

BYU rolled out new black uniforms for the game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas after the Irish opted to wear white.

The Cougars partnered with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and America's Got Talent winner Mat Franco to unveil the black gear in dramatic Vegas fashion.

The suspicion is the black uniforms were to be revealed at the Arkansas game in conjunction with Homecoming, causing not only the fans to black out, but also the CougarTails.

With all the supplies already ordered by BYU Dining Services to make the extra special treat, there was no backing out of blacking out the 16-inch donut.

It's a win-win for Arkansas. Razorback fans get the added bonus of experiencing a chocolate CougarTail while the football team doesn't have to deal with the added energy of a blacked out crowd and a BYU team burning through extra adrenaline.

After all, as potential future Auburn head coach Deion Sanders used to say, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, then they pay good."

Things like blackouts are generally superficial. The energy created is nothing a quick touchdown can't solve.

However, seeing as Arkansas is trying to break free of a three-game slump, every advantage the Razorbacks can gain is a much needed edge.

