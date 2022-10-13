How to Watch-Listen to Hogs’ Going to BYU at Crossroads

Going on road presents Hogs a challenge, but Sam Pittman pulling out all stops

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) suddenly finds itself at a crossroads halfway though the season and they have to go to Provo, Utah, to figure out the direction it goes.

The Razorbacks face BYU (4-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and fuboTV.

It is the first time the two teams have met.

The Hogs will become just the second team to ever play in Provo (Mississippi State is the other).

The Cougars are 4-6 all-time against SEC schools with their most recent experience being a 29-26 win in double-overtime at Tennessee during the 2019 season.

"A lot of respect for BYU and the way they play. Boy, they play hard," said Hogs coach Sam Pittman this week. "They have a lot of good players, starting with their quarterback Hall. But I don’t think anybody on our team has been to BYU and we’re excited to play an out of conference game with a great opponent like BYU. Looking forward to it."

Game Notes

• BYU is receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. All six of Arkansas’ FBS opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes. Since 2020, 22 of Arkansas’ 28 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman laughs with an official during a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Under Pittman, the Razorbacks are a perfect 7-0 against non-conference opponents. Pittman is the first Arkansas head coach since Lou Holtz (1977-78) to win his first seven games against non-conference foes.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson motions to the offense during the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson, who did not play in the contest against Mississippi State, has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses through the air and on the ground. Jefferson has completed 80-of-121 passes (66.1%) for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 312 yards and four scores in five games. Entering this week, Jefferson is one of two SEC quarterbacks to throw for over 1,000 yards and run for over 300 yards this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders against Alabama on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Running back Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders is the Hogs’ leading ball carrier through six games, totaling 695 yards on 125 carries (5.6 avg.) with five scores on the ground. He leads the SEC in both rushing yards (695) and rushing yards per game (115.8), and he ranks second in all-purpose yards per game (146.7) this season. Sanders, who has caught 14 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, is one of three FBS players with 600+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards this year.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood looks for running room after making a catch in a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood leads Arkansas’ receiving corps with a team-high 27 catches for 364 yards (13.5 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. A transfer from Oklahoma, Haselwood has caught three or more passes in each of his first six games as a Hog and has tallied at least one catch in 18 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders during a 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• Linebacker Drew Sanders has emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football, racking up 59 total tackles with a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through six games. Sanders, who leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in sacks, has four double-digit tackle games this season, most among all Hog defenders

Game Information: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU Cougars

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Lavell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Arkansas minus 1.5

Over/Under: 66

Moneyline: Arkansas -125, BYU +100

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill) and fuboTV. You can also hear the game

Radio: Online at HitThatLine.comand on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.; SiriusXM channel 121 or 192 and SXM App channel 963.

