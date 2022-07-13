'Open for Business' Could Mean Exactly That for New Big 12

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently the new Big 12 commissioner is willing to let Texas and Oklahoma leave early.

Just a wild guess, but it may not be as costly as folks think.

But the door now has been kicked wide open.

"Any situation like this, I always look for a win-win," new commissioner Brett Yormark said during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Just about any angle you want to inspect that comment is an open invitation for negotiation.

Or setting the talking point for talks and it's already been decided.

"I look forward at the right time to have those conversations," Yormark said.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark talks with the media during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

The Longhorns and Sooners have already announced they are heading to the SEC. That was announced at SEC Media Days last year, just ahead of Texas A&M taking the spotlight.

Most guesses on another announcement are around the SEC's annual dizzy affair that will be in Atlanta next week.

No one expected Yormark to step up and say they've negotiated an early exit. That would be left to their future league.

He sounded like a guy that's willing to talk with anyone on just about anything that might be possible.

As the Big 12 adds BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in 2023, Yormark maintained he’d be open to any negotiations that would benefit the conference as a whole.

"We’re open for business," Yormark said multiple times.

On display when Big 12 Media Days opened at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday was the championship trophy handed out after the title game. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

But it was one other line that should make everyone wonder what's going on we have suspected is happening, but nothing to really go on. Now we do.

"Whether it’s Texas or Oklahoma or anyone else who wants to sit down with me and talk about how we can create value for the conference, I’m all ears," he said. "But it’s got to be in the best interest of the conference obviously."

Now that is openly saying everything is on the table ... if the money is right.

