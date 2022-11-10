Talks Wednesday about playing in-state schools after win over UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors has announced the signings of two players Wednesday.

The announcement came after his press conference late in the day.

Kansas native Maryn Archer and Jenna Lawrence of Farmington signed later in the day.

Maryn Archer | G | 5-7 | Derby, Kan. | Derby

• Voted to the Run 4 Roses All-Tournament First Team and was a Bluestar 30.

• Prep Girls has her listed as the 29th-ranked player in the nation.

• Blue Star now shows her as the 75th-ranked player nationally.

• Played on two teams in high school, making it to state her freshman and junior seasons.

• Led Derby High School in assists and steals during her junior season, logging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

• Took Derby to the 6A Semifinals before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their season.

• Was a force during her freshman year, averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 boards her game.

• Named the DerbyInformer.com Female Comeback Player of the Year in March 2022.

Jenna Lawrence | F | 6-3 | Farmington, Ark. | Farmington

• No. 61 ranked four-star recruit, according to the 2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

• On track to eclipse 2,000 points during her senior season.

• Led FHS to a 27-1 regular season mark last year where she averaged 18 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

• Has compiled a 101-5 career high school record.

• In her time playing organized school ball, she has only lost one home game (third through 11th grade).

• All-State, All-State Tournament, All-Conference and AR Preps All-Arkansas First Team.

• ArBCA Top 5 selection.

• State Champion with Melbourne High School during her sophomore year.

