Calipari Hoping to Transfer Mets' Magic to Razorbacks

Razorback coach uses New York's playoff run as example of culture

Daniel Shi

New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) and Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) and Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Unprompted, Arkansas coach John Calipari brought up the New York Mets. The wild doubleheader was on the coach's mind where the Mets clinched its spot in the NL Wild Card.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and second baseman Eddy Alvarez and first baseman Pete Alonso celebrate a victory
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) and second baseman Eddy Alvarez (26) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves that clinched a wild card playoff birth at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He wasn't concerned that the Mets had made the playoffs, but instead the way the Mets bonded together.

"Did you see the Mets," Calipari said. "The celebration that these dudes are hugging each other. They’re truly family and they’re there for each other."

John Calipari speaks to the media
John Calipari speaks to the media on Oct. 1 2024 ahead of the start of practice and two charity exhibitions / Daniel Shi / Hogs on SI Images

He also sees similarities between the way the Mets roster is constructed, with certain players assuming the superstar role and others taking more supportive roles on the team. Calipari has been one of the most upfront coaches on the way his team is put together. There is a main nine players on the roster and the remaining players on the roster hold a clear supporting role.

"Everybody has a role," Calipari said of the Mets. "Some of the better players are held to a higher standard. Some of the other guys, we need you to help whenever you can. When you’re putting a team together, they’re going to help the process."

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after a victory
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mets are trying to ride their magic all the way through the postseason with a flurry of comeback wins, resiliency and many different contributors, characteristics that Calipari hopes that his team exhibits as well.

"It’s going to take a team," Calipari said. "These guys have got to come together. You can’t be so worried about yourself that you’re not worried about your team. But you’ve got to be responsible for yourself. I’m not responsible for you."

Calipari will now take his team on a two-day "Tip-Off Tour" to Hot Springs and Pine Bluff Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the events can be found here.

