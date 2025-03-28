Davis' March Magic Nearly Gives Hogs Elite Eight Berth
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was no one denying Johnell Davis' claim to being the No. 1 player in last year's transfer portal class.
The senior guard continued to dominate March with his first 30-point performance at Arkansas, No. 5 of his career, despite falling short 85-83 to No. 3 seed Texas Tech Thursday night in overtime. He played within the flow of the Razorbacks' offense making play after play early on.
Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland decided to pack the paint with 4:34 left in the second half after Davis' made lay-up pushed Arkansas' lead back to six. Texas Tech's move played a huge factor in flipping momentum to finish regulation tied, 72-72.
The Red Raiders outscored Arkansas 25-11 close the second half and forced Davis to miss his final five shots to stave off an upset bid.
Confidence From Deep
If anyone had the green light to shoot, Davis certainly did as every shot except for a few in the final moments were taken in rhythm. He finished the night making 3-of-9 from long distance, but missed his final three attempts as he opted to attack the paint instead, which worked most of the night.
There was something about his body language throughout Thursday night's 45 minute game that showed he was dialed in and ready to play similar to his FAU days. With his swagger back, it just wasn't enough to overcome a blunder of errors team-wide.
Lockdown Defense
As talented Davis is as a scorer, he proved himself to be a solid defender under Calipari. Even when things weren't going right earlier in the season, he was still picking off passing lanes, defended the perimeter well and even guarded well out of position.
He was bought in all season, even if the box scorer didn't show it. There was one particular defensive sequence early in the second half when Davis switched and had to defend Red Raiders' All-American forward JT Toppin.
Despite absorbing all of Toppin's post up moves, Davis forced him to go with his off-hand which resulted in a blocked shot by Trevon Brazile. Effort plays like those cause them to stand out and be remembered for playing fearless, loose and free.
March Experience
Recruited by Florida Atlantic as an unknown guard out of Gary, Indiana, he blossomed into an NCAA Tournament legend by taking the college basketball landscape by storm. Davis led the Owls to a Conference USA title and an unexpected Final Four run before falling 72-71 to eventual runner-up San Diego State.
Davis averaged 16 points per game over the Owls' final 10 games to nearly carry them to the promised land. His star began to shine even brighter the next season, but Florida Atlantic ran out of gas toward the end against Northwestern which ended cut a promising season short.
That 44-game stretch midway through Davis' college career was a testament of his growth and development which is rare in college athletics current landscape. His hard work made him one of the most desirable free agent transfers in portal history and ultimately lived up to the hype.
Battle Tested
Once Davis got to Arkansas, it seemed like he was caught in a scheme conspired by the basketball gods as he and fellow highly regarded transfer center Jonas Aidoo were injured to start the season. Without inside knowledge of the situation, it was easy to assume that neither player was a good fit under Arkansas coach John Calipari.
That opinion was proven completely false on the day the calendar flipped to February and Arkansas ripped Kentucky a new one in Rupp Arena behind Davis' 18 points and three made three-point attempts. His performance that night transcended into exactly who everyone thought Arkansas was getting by averaging nearly 16 points per game, 35% from three and an 85% foul shooter.
Calipari made sure to always encourage Davis during his extended period of struggles, even when things were really bad averaging a shade over six points per game during the 0-5 start in SEC play. It was never about him, just as he said following Arkansas' loss in the Sweet 16, but always about the team.
"Just shows the togetherness we had as a unit going 0-5, and the grit," Davis said. "We wanted to come back and just try to get [to the Sweet 16]."