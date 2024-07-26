Five-Star Point Guard Makes College Decision on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas picked up the highest rated commitment of the John Calipari era when 5-star point guard Darius Acuff announced his pledge to the Razorbacks as he unzipped his jacket revealing "Hogs" like Superman at his announcement. He chose the Hogs over other final four choices Kansas, UConn and Michigan.
Acuff is a native of Detroit, but transferred to IMG Academy for his final two season of high school. He is the No. 8 prospect in the country, according to On3's Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound point guard is No. 1 at his position and and No. 2 in Florida.
When Acuff visited Arkansas in May, he was the first 2025 prospect to take an official after Calipari was brought aboard in April. He visited Kansas April 20 with multiple reporters logging predictions to him to commit to the Jayhawks.
He announced a final four list of the Jayhawks, Huskies, Razorbacks and Wolverines June 28 and took a visit to UConn a few days later. That move appeared to make coach Dan Hurley's program stronger contenders than previously thought.
As a sophomore at Detroit Cass Tech, Acuff led his team to its first Michigan state championship with a 27-1 record. He averaged 21 points and six assists per game before moving onto IMG for his junior year.
His transition to IMG seemed smooth as he averaged 20 points and six assists per game as a junior. The Ascenders finished 20-9 overall with a No. 6 finish in MaxPreps Postseason Rankings.
Acuff is everything teams want in a point guard at the college level. He has a great feel for the floor, limits turnovers and is a consistent scoring threat at all levels.
His game will translate well to the next level due to his physicality on defense and ability to spread the floor which helps his teammates get open.
The commitment of Acuff makes him Arkansas' third highest rated prospect to ever pledge with the Razorbacks, according to 247sports. He slides between former NBA all-star Al Jefferson and 2024 point guard signee Boggie Fland as the Hogs' best recruits.
