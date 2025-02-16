Here's Time-Tested Formula for Hogs to Defeat No. 1 Auburn
Barring a flu epidemic attacking the entire Auburn Tigers team, it's obvious Arkansas has little chance when the SEC rivals meet Wednesday.
Seems almost a fact the Razorbacks can't spring the biggest upset of the college basketball season unless one realistic — and fairly frequent — situation occurs.
No. 1-ranked Auburn must totally overlook Arkansas, a decidedly inferior opponent. Might take even more than that, because the Tigers have a wealth of top talent and have already excelled against the country's toughest schedule.
It'll likely take the Razorbacks playing their best game of the season. But even then, homecourt advantage coupled with Johni Broome, the Tigers' star who has dominated most opponents, might take down the Hogs.
So, it'll probably require a combination of a great Arkansas performance with the Tigers drinking the dreaded sports cocktail that inevitably leads to poor performance.
That Auburn cocktail would have to consist of one part general overconfidence, two parts disrespect for the Hogs, and a horrible hangover from the previous game that sapped the Tigers' emotions and energy.
That previous game was watched by all of college basketball Saturday when the Tigers traveled 157 miles to face their archrival, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Auburn jumped to a 9-0 lead and rode out of Tuscaloosa with a 94-85 victory.
Broome led the way with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. No surprise there as Broome is considered the second-best player in college basketball behind Duke's Cooper Flagg.
Auburn prevailing even in 'Bama's Coleman Coliseum wasn't exactly a surprise, either. The Tigers have proven they can win anywhere, against the top teams in the sport.
The Tigers (21-2) lead the SEC with an 11-1 record. Alabama (21-4) is 10-2 in the league. The Hogs took 'Bama to the wire eight days ago, losing 85-81 but that was at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks will likely face their most intimidating environment when they walk into Auburn's Neville Arena -- known as "The Jungle."
That's right, it'll likely be even worse than what the Hogs faced in Kentucky's Rupp Arena when first-year Arkansas coach John Calipari made his first appearance at his former school.
Now, back to Auburn's other No. 1 ranking, that being for strength of schedule. The Tigers have played seven of the nine other teams currently ranked in the AP Top 10, all except No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 9 St. John's. They'll play A&M March 4 and host Alabama for the rematch March 8.
How have they fared? Coach Bruce Pearl's team is an impressive 5-2 against Top 10 opponents. They lost by six at No. 3 Duke and by nine at home to No. 3 Florida.
Wins are against 'Bama, by two over No. 5 Tennessee at home, by five at No. 6 Houston, by 18 over No. 7 Purdue in Birmingham, and by two over No. 10 Iowa State in the Maui (Hawaii) Invitational.
Auburn has also beaten No. 14 Memphis by 14, No. 19 Ole Miss by 10, No. 21 Missouri by 16, and No. 22 Mississippi State by 22. The Tigers won by a dozen in the tough environment at Vanderbilt.
What's all that mean? If the Hogs don't play their best game of the season, they'll lose by double digits at Auburn.
If the Razorbacks do post a game for the ages, and the Tigers drink that dreaded cocktail, then the college hoops world could be shocked.
That would also give Arkansas the signature victory the Hogs need to secure an invitation to the NCAa tournament.