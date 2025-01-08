Arkansas Hoping to Combat "Randomness" from Ole Miss Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Overshadowed by Arkansas' 52-point offensive performance was the difficulties the Razorbacks had stopping Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier, who scored 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting, including five threes in a 24-point loss against the No. 1 Volunteers.
Now, the Hogs must deal with a quartet of guards against No. 23 Ole Miss. All four can score in the "randomness" of coach Chris Beard's system. The Rebels' top four scorers, Sean Pedulla, Jaylen Murray, Matthew Murrell and Dre Davis are all listed as guards and average double figures.
"These guys run motion," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "It’s all random and it’s all different and so, while they’re moving and cutting and screening, you’re going to have to guard every kind of screen there is in the game of basketball. That motion is unpredictable. The freedom of movement, cutting, screening. It’s hard to scheme against. It’s hard to scout."
Arkansas also must contend with an Ole Miss team that wins the turnover battle on both ends of the floor. The Rebels commit the ninth-fewest turnovers in the country (9.3) and are third-best in turnover margin (+7.0).
"We want to stay on the attack and make plays for one another and not have a lot of live-ball turnovers," Coleman said. "Those are the ones that we can't defend against. We want to make teams play against our set defense, which is one of the best in the country. If we can do that and not have live ball turnovers, we'll be fine."
Tennessee forced the Razorbacks to commit 15 turnovers, picked up 10 steals and turned it into 13 points. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC at 10.2 steals a game.
Tipoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.