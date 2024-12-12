Shakespeare Could Not Have Penned Arkansas' Latest Story
In the world's most famous arena, just minutes from the bright lights of Broadway, the Razorbacks put on a performance that should have even their harshest critics singing nothing but praise.
As with any worthwhile story being portrayed in the historic theaters of New York City, the basketball battle between Arkansas and Michigan featured multiple storylines, high drama, a captivating finish, and great fun.
Well, at least it was fun for anyone watching the titanic struggle for supremacy in Madison Square Garden. The game provided unexpected twists and turns, and a thrilling last-second conclusion that only sports can provide. Even Shakespeare would've found it difficult to pen a tale this wondrous.
For anyone who somehow missed Tuesday's nightcap in the Jimmy V Classic, consider this a spoiler alert: Arkansas beat No. 14 Michigan, 89-87, in what was one of the best games of the young college basketball season.
Why was it so good? Both teams played at an extremely high level that produced extended excitement and a fascinating finish. Like many plays on Broadway, this one featured three acts.
ACT I: Michigan looked like the best team in college basketball while jumping to a 29-14 lead. The helpless Hogs couldn't stop – or even slow – a near-perfectly functioning Wolverines offense that made 11 consecutive shots.
With more than a third of the contest complete, Michigan led 36-21 and was seemingly on cruise control as the Razorbacks looked like understudies not prepared for a lead role. Meanwhile, many critics began writing another damning review of the hapless Hogs and coach John Calipari.
ACT II: Seemingly overmatched Arkansas came to life with a 10-0 spurt, nine by Big Apple hometown hero Boogie Fland, the hotshot freshman guard from the Bronx. By the break, the rejuvenated Razorbacks trailed by only four. When intermission ended and the audience returned to its seats – sorry, when halftime ended and fans returned – the comeback continued with a 12-0 run.
Arkansas' second-half rally peaked at 33-11 with sophomore guard DJ Wagner grabbing the baton to orchestrate 14 points and three assists. That also ended a dominant 57-24 run covering 15:51 of game clock. With 10:15 to play, the story's outcome seemed obvious as the Hogs led 78-60 and the Wolverines were shell-shocked.
ACT III: Surprising scenarios usually fly off the page as stories head for the homestretch. This was no exception as Wolverines fans quit wondering what fun they'd find in midtown Manhattan and again dreamed of winning a marquee match-up.
Michigan momentum gradually reappeared, coinciding with a rash of Arkansas misses and mis-steps. The Hogs' lead was just four with four to play.
It was one with 1:29 on the clock. Both fan bases held their breath as Michigan had a final shot with 3.7 ticks left, but Arkansas guard Nelly Davis deflected a pass and the Hogs celebrated their biggest win of the season.
CONCLUSION: Skeptics (fans) should be more patient as the Hogs' early-season schedule (off-Broadway run-up) plays out and the cast (team) gets enough rehearsal (practice) time to gel. The director (coach) is still guiding the actors (players) and putting finishing touches on the script (game plan).
Whether the Hogs challenge for SEC superiority or even top third of the most competitive and talented conference in the country, this much is clear: Calipari's first Arkansas team will be entertaining and exciting to watch as their run on the big stage continues.
RECOMMENDATION: Calipari's team proved itself worthy of preseason hype that had Arkansas ranked No. 14 and well worth the effort and expense it takes to fight traffic and parking at Bud Walton Arena to see this show in person. Big thumbs up to the director and cast with a prediction of a lengthy run of success.