Bryant Unanimous Choice (Again) in High School Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't look at the final score in Bryant's 38-17 win over Benton last Friday night.

The game wasn't that close.

The top-ranked Hornets led 31-7 at halftime, then just didn't want to do anything to help the Panthers in the second half and was the unanimous top team in the Arkansas State Media high school poll after Week 0.

(Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Conway stayed at No. 2 despite not having a game.

Bentonville moved up a spot after North Little Rock lost to Little Rock Catholic, 23-6, and disappeared from the poll.

Pulaski Academy moved up two spots and Cabot went from eighth to fifth after a 31-28 win over Fayetteville, who dropped from fifth to eighth.

Bentonville West downed Tulsa Washington, 28-7, and went from No. 9 to No. 6.

Greenwood was seventh, Little Rock Parkview ninth and Little Rock Christian rounded out the Top 10.

Bentonville Tigers running back Josh Ficklin turns the corner in their win over Broken Arrow on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Bentonville. (Craven Whitlow / allHOGS Images)

Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 27. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last year’s final poll:

OVERALL

1. Bryant (20) 1-0 200 1

2. Conway 0-0 168 2

3. Bentonville 1-0 148 4

4. Pulaski Academy 1-0 129 6

5. Cabot 1-0 105 8

6. Bentonville West 1-0 75 9

7. Greenwood 0-1 65 7

8. Fayetteville 0-1 58 5

9. Little Rock Parkview 1-0 55 –

10. Little Rock Christian 1-0 34 –

Others receiving votes: North Little Rock 25, Benton 17, Fort Smith Northside 8, Shiloh Christian 5, Little Rock Catholic 5, Arkadelphia 2, Stuttgart 2, Prescott 1.



CLASS 7A

1. Bryant (20) 1-0 100 1

2. Conway 0-0 71 2

3. Bentonville 1-0 62 4

4. Cabot 1-0 32 –

5. Bentonville West 1-0 16 –

Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 12, North Little Rock 6, Fort Smith Northside 1.



CLASS 6A

1. Pulaski Academy (18) 1-0 97 1

2. Greenwood (1) 0-1 67 2

3. Little Rock Christian 1-0 53 4

4. Benton (1) 0-1 41 3

5. Lake Hamilton 1-0 26 5

Others receiving votes: El Dorado 11, Little Rock Catholic 5.



CLASS 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview (18) 1-0 98 1

2. Shiloh Christian (1) 0-0 69 3

3. Joe T. Robinson (1) 0-1 52 2

4. Wynne 1-0 35 5

5. Farmington 1-0 15 –

Others receiving votes: Harrison 11, Camden Fairview 10, Watson Chapel 6, Magnolia 3, Little Rock Mills 1.



CLASS 4A

1. Arkadelphia (16) 1-0 92 1

2. Stuttgart (4) 1-0 81 3

3. Warren 0-1 39 2

4. Ashdown 1-0 36 4

5. Harding Academy 1-0 24 –

Others receiving votes: Malvern 10, Ozark 10, Pocahontas 1, Rivercrest 1.



CLASS 3A

1. Prescott (17) 1-0 97 1

2. Booneville (3) 1-0 80 2

3. Charleston 0-0 40 3

4. Glen Rose 1-0 32 5

5. Hoxie 1-0 25 4

Others receiving votes: Rison 13, Camden Harmony Grove 7, Melbourne 4, Newport 3, Gurdon 2.



CLASS 2A

1. Hazen (15) 1-0 91 1

2. Des Arc (5) 0-0 78 2

3. Mount Ida 0-0 54 3

4. Bigelow 1-0 16 –

5. Hector 0-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Poyen 11, East Poinsett County 10, Marked Tree 10, McCrory 10, LR Episcopal 3, Magnet Cove 2, Clarendon 2, Dierks 1.



8-MAN (4A-3A)

1. Fountain Lake (13) 0-0 47 1

2. Subiaco Academy (2) 0-0 36 2

3. Mountain View (4) 1-0 27 3

Others receiving votes: Cedar Ridge (1) 3, Genoa Central 2, Marshall 2, Rose Bud 2, Parkers Chapel 1.



8-MAN (2A-1A)

1. Strong-Huttig (15) 0-0 54 1

2. Mountain Pine (2) 0-0 32 2

3. Rector (2) 1-0 24 3

Others receiving votes: Brinkley (1) 10.

