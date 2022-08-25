Morgan Defies Odds Again, Gets Another Week Living NFL Dream

With no playing time this past week for Jacksonville, writing seemed to be on the wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was unexpected, but somehow former Arkansas Razorback linebacker Grant Morgan has managed to stick around living his NFL dream for another week as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Grant Morgan (55) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the second half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

To write that Morgan was expected to not achieve his goal on this latest round of cuts is probably viewed as sacrilege in Arkansas, but all the signs were there. All the heart and work ethic in the world usually isn't enough to overcome the team a player is trying to make not playing him at all on defense or special teams during the most recent preseason game.

That he hasn't made his way into a special teams role was the obvious kiss of death. It's how the NFL hopeful cling to their aspirations.

Morgan wasn't desperately clinging to the railing of the Titanic. He was presumed to have already succumbed to the icy waters below.

To make it through second cuts under these circumstances is so unlikely that the official Jacksonville roster was literally just checked one last time just to make sure he was still there before publishing.

But, as all who follow the Razorbacks know, if there are odds to be beaten, Morgan is going to do it. It's a family trait.

His brother, Drew, attempted this journey just a few years ago with the Miami Dolphins, lasting until the September cut.

For Grant, who came to Arkansas as a walk-on and used his work ethic and natural leadership as a tool to carve himself into a highly respected All-SEC and All-American linebacker, the most powerful tool in his arsenal is one more day to prove himself.

If Captain America were a real human being, he'd be Morgan. He's the plucky underdog story that just won't give up on a dream no matter how absurd and unattainable it seems at the time.

He always finds a way to earn his accomplishments and somehow ends up wielding some sort of power bestowed upon him because of the worthiness of his character. Everyone around him falls in line and looks to him for leadership knowing full well the doubt they would have carried at the beginning of his hero's journey.

There were three Razorbacks in the Jaguars organization when the sun rose Tuesday morning. Jeremiah Ledbetter, who had the most promising signs that he would make the team with his extensive playing time on the field and success on the field, was the first to go with the second round of cuts due to injuries.

Defensive back Montaric Brown, who has the benefit of having been recently drafted, should have the leash to make it to the final roster. However, these are the Jacksonville Jaguars, so conventional wisdom has to be factored out of the equation when it comes to personnel decisions.

As for Morgan, it's a wasteful exercise to doubt him.

He's like the last puppy in the litter that has been around too long after your dad asked you to find them all a home. The longer he sticks around, the harder it is to not keep him.

Perhaps one day soon Morgan will find himself forced to move on to running hospitals or finding a role to coach as a graduate assistant, but for at least one more week, he gets to keep being the overachieving Grant Morgan Razorback fans fell in love with.

And there's nothing the odds can do about that.

