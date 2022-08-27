Three Games for Hogs Fans to Watch This Week

From Ireland to Hawaii, there is reason for Arkansas eyes to be all over the globe

It's Week 0 in college football, which means there is technically college football on television. So, with no Razorback game or high profile blockbuster on the docket, what is an Arkansas football fan to do today to pass the time.

The correct answer is go fishing. However, it might be a tad warm in the afternoon to be out on the water, especially on a lake or river with minimal tree cover.

So that leaves us with a back-up plan. If your other half isn't a hard core college football plan, this is the perfect weekend to "realize" the kids aren't going to have clothes that fit them when the weather changes, plop down the cash you were going to spend on fishing, and send he or she away to a day of clothes shopping with a warm smile.

Now, what is that going to get you? From an Arkansas perspective, there are three games worth your interest that will carry you roughly 11,000 miles from Ireland to Hawaii.

Illinois vs. Wyoming, BTN, 3 p.m.

Former Arkansas coach Barry Lunney, Jr. calls offensive plays while at UTSA. He recently joined former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema at Illinois as his offensive coordinator and will make his debut with the team today against Wyoming. Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports

Keeping up with Bret Bielema is always an interesting way to pass time for Hogs fans. However, the real purpose here is to take in Barry Lunney, Jr.

Lunney, who is a fixture in Razorback culture and previously served as interim head coach, found much success under Jeff Traylor as part of UTSA's historic run. However, the ultimate test for a man many think has potential as a head coach is whether he can generate success under the limitations that come with being part of a Bielema regime.

If Lunney can prove he can bring talent to Illinois despite Bielema's reputation for not being the most engaged during the recruiting process and that he can put points on the board despite being weighed down by Bielema's 1980s offensive philosophy, he won't be long for Champaign.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

This one is intriguing because:

1) Vanderbilt has a chance to get a win and perhaps build a bit of momentum.

2) The craziness that went on with the government holding a hearing to determine whether a university should fire a coach followed by the hiring of the island golden boy exceeds the shenanigans at Auburn and even exceed the meddling that takes place at future SEC member Texas.

3) The Commodores received one first place vote in the SEC East media poll, so this is the kick-off to a championship run that dethrones Georgia?

There's a reason Vanderbilt has a chance to hang on in Power 5 realignment despite its lack of prowess in football. The Commodores are the SEC's smallest brother that everyone protects and can't help but cheer on and smile about when there's the slightest for Vanderbilt to come away with a moral victory.

For those who don't recall, new Hawaii coach Timmy Chang was the multi-record setting quarterback who convinced his parents to let him shun Pac 12 offers at places like USC so he could play literally across the street at Hawaii.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

Even though these two teams, only 500 miles apart, chose to fly to Ireland to play, the big intrigue here is whether this game becomes Scott Frost's Citadel or Western Kentucky. These two teams tied for last in their division after dumpster fire seasons.

You might remember Frost for his cameo in the SEC Shorts skit done specifically for ESPN that showed the choosing of Sam Pittman in a hidden temple where prospective coaches were kept.

Frost was the no-brainer who was chosen with no need for thought while careful consideration forced the person choosing for Arkansas to reach past several established coaches to Pittman, who was stored in a not so visible location.

Locking in last place in the Big Ten after Game 1 of the season is not a good way to go about getting a contract extension. This has all the potential can't look away intrigue of watching a car wreck you can see coming before it happens.

If the Nebraska brass goes with the same approach Arkansas had in firing Bielema, Frost could be gone with only literally one game in all of the 2022 college football season on the books.

