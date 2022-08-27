Who Starts at Cornerback for Hogs Not Really a Big Deal

With fall camp winding down answers not complete in secondary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Too many people are spending too much time worrying about starters on defense.

Much like basketball, it really doesn't matter. Everybody that can play will.

In case you haven't paid attention, it looks like a hockey line change on defense these days with players running on and off the field like a fire drill.

Razorbacks cornerback Hudson Clark during position drills in Monday's practice on the outdoor fields at the football center in fall practice. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Arkansas apparently has Hudson Clark starting at one spot and everybody else has been battling nagging injuries and nobody is taking advantage of it.

"It’s more important to the kids who runs out there the first time, honestly, than it is to the coaches," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Thursday.

The bottom line to what he said is starting is something that's more of an ego thing and for the fans than actual playing time. Somebody may keep up with how soon the Hogs send replacements into the game.

With all these wide open offenses these days, keeping fresh guys in there is the most important part.

LSU transfer Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern, returning players LaDarrius "Day Day" Bishop and Malik Chavis will also see plenty of playing time.

Razorbacks cornerback Malik Chavis during position drills on the outdoor practice fields at the football center Monday afternoon. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"I couldn’t tell you who would run out there at corner today," Pittman said. "We’re confident in all those guys but we’ve got to find that guy."

Those nagging injuries have kept somebody from separating. None of them have been that serious, but enough to keep someone from emerging as a guaranteed starter.

"If we were healthy, you probably have a pretty good idea of who's your top two corners but we just haven't," Pittman said. "They are all healthy now.

"Nobody's really Wally-Pipped anybody yet."

If you don't understand that reference, just search for it on the internet and use Lou Gehrig as the search. Read how he started the longest consecutive game streak for decades by replacing a guy named Wally Pipp.

It really isn't that big of a deal to the coaches. It shouldn't be to everyone else who is obsessed with who the starter will be against Cincinnati next Saturday.

The guess is they'll all play.

