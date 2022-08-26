Injuries Flip Practice Script This Week for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's time for Arkansas to get everybody as healthy as possible.

The season opener against Cincinnati is next Saturday afternoon and the Razorbacks started planning Thursday.

"We are beat up a little bit," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said after Thursday's practice.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman watches drills during practice Thursday on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Because of some nagging injuries to key players that can get back by next week, Pittman has made some changes to the weekend plans.

Friday's practice that is closed to the media and public will be a mock game situation and Saturday's plans call for a full-pads workout.

That's exactly opposite what was planned.

"We wanted to buy another day and hopefully we can get some guys back," Pittman said. "Tomorrow will be our mock game with situations and having the new guys understand how we stretch on game day and just alignment on the sidelines, here’s where they are going to sit and just take the anxiety out of it like running through the A on a game day, all those type things.

"That will be things like back-up punting, kickoff after a safety and things of the nature that we have to be prepared for as well. But not a lot of physicality."

Among the walking wounded are wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Jaedon Wilson in addition to right guard Brady Latham.

All those guys are expected to be back by the first game.

"I feel strongly they will be back for the game," Pittman said. "I am just not positive the day. Our goal would be to get them back no later than Monday. We have got to just wait and see on that.

“I really think Brady could probably practice now, but we are just trying to buy another 48 hours."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson has been back at workouts this week, but wearing a green jersey and having no contact. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Even running back Dominique Johnson might be available for a few plays against the Bearcats. He's been sidelined since a knee injury in the Outback Bowl and started working out Monday.

"At some point we are going to need to put him in versus (the) scouts (team) and let him get popped around a little bit," Pittman said about Johnson. "I don’t see that happening until at least Monday.

"But if we can do that, where he gets dinged and popped around a little bit and see how he feels. The great thing is that he hasn’t had any swelling. He hasn’t done a whole lot, but he had done full indi(vidual) and he hasn’t had swelling on it."

The Hogs' matchup with Cincinnati will be at 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

