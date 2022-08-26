SEC Round-Up: NASCAR, NFL Sandwiches, Rubber Ducks, and Flips that Flopped

LSU commit lands deal with Drew Brees, a Tiger wins one for Rubber Ducks, Mizzou previews its defensive match-up with Arkansas, Aggies in no hurry to name QB, and more

In this Aug. 25 edition of the SEC Round-Up, someone is slinging sliders with an NFL world champion quarterback, Alabama gets even more Alabama than anyone thought Alabama could 'Bama, we find out who's playing with Rubber Ducks, records are falling, the tale of a Dabo Swinney flip that flopped, and much more.

It’s almost become cliché to describe Alabama as “insert position group” U because there are so many possibilities. Some call it Running Back U. Or Linebacker U. It’s considered Defensive Line U and...

The University of Alabama has a new sponsor, and its one of the fastest growing professional sports leagues in the country. NASCASR has agreed...

The "rich become richer" is a phrase often used when Alabama football brings in another top recruit or...

The Auburn Tigers are on track to have more representation in the Reese's Senior Bowl this year. Eight Auburn football players...

247Sports predicted the participant in every single bowl game of the 2022 college football season, and they...

Tanner Burns was the Ace for the Auburn baseball team that went to Omaha in 2019. He had a sensational...

A central aspect of success in college football rests in the hands of the injury bug. As Florida has quickly learned...

The Florida Gators turned the page on Wednesday, transitioning from fall camp to initial preparation for...

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3. The Gators still have...

With a little less than two weeks away from kickoff, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has announced the honorary captains for both the University of Georgia and Oregon via...

Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens...

The Georgia Football program enrolled 30 new faces from their 2022 recruiting class that finished with a top three overall...

The Tigers continue their pursuit for 5-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor. The freak athlete and Top-10 prospect in the 2023 class...

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with a merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s...

With fall camp nearing the finish line, rotations are beginning to emerge with this defensive unit. It comes as...

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke countless records during his first season in the NFL, but rookie Kenny Pickett...

Mississippi State football kicks off its season in 10 days, and some rising stars are set to take...

Two veteran Mississippi State football standouts have been named to the C-Spire Conerly Trophy Preseason Watch List. Quarterback Will Rogers and...

If Missouri Tigers fans remember one thing about former running back Tyler Badie, it’s that he was...

The final SEC and regular season game for the Missouri Tigers will come against an Arkansas offense with weapons, but...

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 2016. The Rebels look to build...

After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year...

Lane Kiffin has no easy task this season. For starters, he has to replace an elite quarterback in Matt Corral, a position that has yet to be filled as the season draws...

Tennessee football defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media on Tuesday morning. Banks talked about nearly every relevant player on the defensive side...

COLLEGE STATION -- Jimbo Fisher has never been one to reveal his cards early when it comes to discussing quarterback. He likes to up the ante before...

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming...

More than perhaps any high school football program in America, Austin Westlake is known for producing...

JEFFERSON SHOULD HAVE HOGS HIGHER THAN AGGIES THIS YEAR

FORMER RAZORBACKS' LINEBACKER GRANT MORGAN MANAGES TO AVOID ANOTHER CUT DAY WITH NFL TEAM

CRAWFORD DROPS HEALTHY 3RD GRADER IN WEIGHT FOR 2022 SEASON

SEC ROUNDUP: BRYCE YOUNG IN DR PEPPER FANSVILLE COMMERCIALS

ALABAMA FANS STRUGGLING WITH WHAT ARKANSAS FANS KNOW SO WELL

MYLES SLUSHER LIKES LEARNING NEW ROLE AT NICKELBACK

BRYANT STARTS AT TOP IN FIRST HIGH SCHOOL POLL LOOKING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT TITLE

TERRY HAMPTON FINALLY WHERE HE WANTS TO BE AFTER DETOUR THROUGH JONESBORO

SEC ROUNDUP: ALABAMA KICKING AND SCREAMING ABOUT 11 A.M. GAME

HOGS' RECEIVERS ANSWERING ALL QUESTIONS ON THE FIELD WITH PLAY

RAZORBACK RECAP: EVERYTHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED THIS PAST WEEK

