Higginbottom scores Career-High in Vain, Razorbacks Lose to Florida
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas struggled on its home court to overcome the scoring power of Florida as the Gators won inside Bud Walton Arena, 108-78, despite a career-high 40 points from Izzy Higginbottom.
She was just one point away from tying the program record for points in an SEC game (Chelsea Dungee, 2019 vs. Auburn).
It's the sixth time this year Higginbottom has scored at least 20 points and the team has lost by more than 20 points. It was also the third time this season that Arkansas has given up at least 100 points, breaking the previous season-high for points allowed (101).
"I'm getting frustrated," coach Mike Neighbors said about the state of the team. "I don't want them to get frustrated because I know they can do better."
The Hogs tried its best to hang in the game early, staying within striking distance at 35-24 midway through the second quarter, but a stretch that featured seven straight made field goals from Florida and 10 straight misses from Arkansas shots and Arkansas missing 10 straight led to a 15-2 run that ballooned the lead to 25.
Arkansas failed to capitalize on the momentum from its best win of the season, a 72-51 victory over Texas A&M. Five players scored double-digits for Florida with Me'Arah O'Neal leading the Gators with 19. Liv McGill was was two rebounds away from a triple-double with 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
"You expect better focus," Neighbors said. "You expect more evidence of hustle plays. We had probably our least number of those. I'll go back and look at it. I'm just going to guess that we had less than that. Disappointed we couldn't capitalize on the win [against Texas A&M]."
The Razorbacks never got back within 15 points in the second half as Florida shot 57% from the field (43-for-76) and 59% from beyond the arc (13-for-22).
The Hogs hit the road to face Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.