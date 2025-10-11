Razorback Report: Georgia big night against Arkansas on pitch, court
It was a great Friday night for Georgia teams competing against Arkansas on the volleyball court and soccer pitch.
The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks in both games, which were close contests.
The 1-0 loss on the soccer pitch for Arkansas will give its coaches plenty of things to focus on the season’s final weeks, but the upset losses by other SEC teams helped dampen that blow.
With all of the upset losses and ties, one might think there would be a drastically different look to the SEC standings on Saturday morning.
But even with No. 6 Arkansas losing to No. 22 Georgia on Friday night, the Razorbacks are still atop the conference standings, albeit alphabetically.
Arkansas (7-3-3, 5-1-1 SEC, 16 points) is tied with No. 4 Tennessee (11-1-2, 5-1-1 SEC) for the top spot in the SEC standings.
That status was helped by the Volunteers’ Thursday night match against Oklahoma ending in a tie and No. 12 Mississippi State falling to Florida, 2-1.
Georgia (8-3-4, 4-1-2 SEC) benefitted from the upsets, moving up to fourth in the standings with 14 points. South Carolina is second in the conference standings behind Arkansas and Tennessee with 15 points.
Arkansas’s loss also had some ramifications for the Razorbacks beyond their overall and SEC records.
The loss to Georgia was the first SEC loss of the season for Arkansas which was held to just seven shots (one shot on goal) against the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s lone goal came in the 53rd minute off a left-footed strike from forward Mya Townes outside the 18-yard box.
The Razorbacks’ volleyball team didn’t benefit from such in its SEC standings.
Arkansas fell to Georgia in four sets 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25 and remain just barely ahead of South Carolina for last place in the conference standings.
Freshman outside hitter Parker Duncan led the offensive effort for the Razorbacks with 20 kills on 59 swings with a .203. Romani Thurman tallied nine, and Lakin Laurendine and Journey Peppers got six apiece. Thurman and Peppers also contributed solidly on defense with five blocks each.
Sophomore Kiki Remensperger had a big showing with 37 assists and 13 digs for a double-double, her 11th of the season. She also contributed three of Arkansas’s five aces on the night.
Luckily for Arkansas, it’s next match is against the only team with fewer SEC wins that it, South Carolina.
The Razorbacks will host South Carolina (6-9, 0-5 SEC) in a Sunday afternoon match at 3 p.m. on SECN+.
Arkansas’s soccer team will host Alabama next Thursday at Razorback Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 22 Georgia 1, No. 6 Arkansas 0
Volleyball: Georgia 3, Arkansas 1
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships
Today’s Schedule
Football: Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Swimming and Diving: South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 10 a.m.
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas men's golf was ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek D1 Coaches Poll after staring the season with top-three finishes at each of its first three tournaments. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 23. Arkansas opened the season among those receiving votes in the GCAA preseason poll and ranked 34th. In the GCAA’s second poll, Arkansas moved up to 29th.