Razorbacks Use Historic Win to Trample SEMO
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won its second straight game, beating the Southeast Missouri RedHawks 84-45. The Razorbacks won its second straight game and took care of a SEMO team that was 1-5 coming into the game.
"I would have loved to have flipped our schedule, go back and play some of those teams we played early in the year because I think we have continued to get better," coach Mike Neighbors said. "I don't have any way of proving that and I know it sounds like coach speak to say it, but I think we could present some evidence that we continue to improve."
The Hogs were on upset watch early. SEMO came out firing out from beyond the arc and made six threes in the first quarter. Arkansas' offense was lethargic and unable to keep up with the blistering shooting pace of the RedHawks as the visitors led 22-12 after the first quarter.
Neighbors had a feeling that the team might be flat because of the proximity of this game to finals week.
"I try to stay calmer than normal," Neighbors said when his team comes out flat. "I really choose my words wisely and be very intentional with how we do approach it."
Needing a spark, Arkansas played lockdown defense and went on a 40-1 run in which the RedHawks did not make a field goal for 16:22 of game time and nearly and over 40 minutes of real time, Carly Keats led the charge, scoring 16 of her team-high 19 points in the second quarter and 4-for-4 from three.
Izzy Higginbottom pitched in 18 points as SEMO missed 24 shots in a row as their field goal percentage plummeted from over 50% to less than 25%. Four different players hit double figures for Arkansas as Neighbors emptied his bench. Vera Ojenuwa (13) and Danika Galea (10) joined Higginbottom and Keats in double-digits. Ojenuwa also had a career-high 14 rebounds.
Arkansas now faces Texas Tech 2 p.m. Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.