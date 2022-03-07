College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

Auburn basketball won the SEC outright this weekend after defeating the South Caroline Gamecocks. In the final standings, the Tigers were a game ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite winning the conference, many basketball writers still see Kentucky as a better team entering the college basketball postseason as expert Jon Rothstein ranks Auburn behind the Wildcats.

He ranked Kentucky as the number two team in the country with the following as his quick reasoning: Oscar Tshiebwe is the National Player of the Year.

Auburn was placed as the fourth-best team in his Rothstein 45. He had this blurb for his reasoning: Won an outright SEC regular season title.

The Tigers beat Kentucky earlier in the season by a score of 80-71 on January 22. Despite the better conference record and the head-to-head win, Auburn is still being questioned.

Rothstein ranked Gonzaga at one, Arizona at three, Tennessee at 12, Arkansas at 14, Alabama at 27, and LSU at 28.

The Tigers will return to action on Friday for the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament at 11:00 a.m. CT and will face the winner of Florida and Texas A&M.

