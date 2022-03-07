Skip to main content
College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

Despite winning the conference and the head to head, many still don't see Auburn as the best team in the SEC.

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Despite winning the conference and the head to head, many still don't see Auburn as the best team in the SEC.

Auburn basketball won the SEC outright this weekend after defeating the South Caroline Gamecocks. In the final standings, the Tigers were a game ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers. 

Despite winning the conference, many basketball writers still see Kentucky as a better team entering the college basketball postseason as expert Jon Rothstein ranks Auburn behind the Wildcats. 

He ranked Kentucky as the number two team in the country with the following as his quick reasoning: Oscar Tshiebwe is the National Player of the Year.

Auburn was placed as the fourth-best team in his Rothstein 45. He had this blurb for his reasoning: Won an outright SEC regular season title.

The Tigers beat Kentucky earlier in the season by a score of 80-71 on January 22. Despite the better conference record and the head-to-head win, Auburn is still being questioned. 

Rothstein ranked Gonzaga at one, Arizona at three, Tennessee at 12, Arkansas at 14, Alabama at 27, and LSU at 28. 

The Tigers will return to action on Friday for the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament at 11:00 a.m. CT and will face the winner of Florida and Texas A&M. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

General Football News

How Auburn performed in the NFL Scouting Combine

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

College basketball expert ranks Kentucky ahead of Auburn in latest rankings

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
USATSI_17642269
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn DB Roger McCreary calls out critics

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Ryan Dyal vs Rhode Island.
Baseball

Auburn baseball sweeps the series against Rhode Island

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball wins the conference, looks to the SEC Tournament

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn Tigers in the NFL Scouting Combine Results

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Mar 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers celebrates after beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC conference tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times

By Lance Dawe23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after beating South Carolina to win the SEC outright

By Mike GittensMar 5, 2022