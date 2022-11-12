WATCH: Chris Moore slams it down over a defender

Chris Moore got his second straight start for the Tigers after putting up an outstanding performance in the Tiger's win over George Mason.

Moore just dunked over a USF player, which you very well could be seeing on Sports Center tomorrow morning.

The Tigers are struggling early, down 18-11 to South Florida. Moore and the Tigers will need to figure things out to get back into this ball game.

Let's watch Moore's poster dunk against the South Florida Bulls.

Auburn (1-0) is taking on the USF Bulls (0-1) in Neville Arena. The Tigers are coming off a 70-52 win over the George Mason Patriots. You can follow along with our live blog here. Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, Johni Broome, Chris Moore, and Zep Jasper will make up the starting five for the Tigers in their second game of the year. Host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby, will be going live to break down the outcome immediately following the game, which can be found here.

