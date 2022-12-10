WATCH: KD Johnson is leading the way for Auburn basketball vs Memphis

Auburn guard KD Johnson is having a game in Atlanta, GA in front of his family and friends.

The Atlanta native has made plays in different ways early in the Holiday Hoopsgiving contest against Memphis. His defense, his scoring, and his overall energy have all been on display as he is fighting to keep the Auburn Tigers undefeated on the season.

Here are some of the plays he's made so far in the game.

Auburn leads the all-time series between the schools 2-0. The first meeting between the teams was a 78-64 victory in favor of Auburn on Memphis’ home court on Jan. 2, 1953.

Auburn defeated Memphis in a 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving game 74-71.

Per a release from Auburn, this is the sixth season in the 117-year history of Auburn basketball when the Auburn Tigers have started 8-0. Auburn is one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the country next to Houston, Missouri, UConn, Mississippi state, New Mexico, Purdue, UNLV, Virginia, and Utah State.

