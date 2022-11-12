Skip to main content

Auburn fans unleashed the memes after the Tigers beat USF

Auburn fans had some excellent memes for USF after the Tigers snuck away with a win.

Auburn didn't play their best game but was able to sneak away with a win over the USF Bulls 67-59. 

The Tigers dug themselves a deep hole in the first half but were able to climb out and win the game.

Wendell Green Jr led the team with 20 points. Allen Flanigan was close behind him with 18. Dylan Cardwell also had a good game scoring seven points to go with two rebounds, one steal, one assist, and five blocks. 

Sometimes you don't play well, and that happened to the Tigers in this game, but what makes the difference between good and great teams is winning a game where you struggle. 

An Auburn win means there was a meme bomb dropped on the South Florida Twitter page. 

Let's take a look at the meme of the game. 

Let's look at some of the other great memes posted by Auburn fans. 

Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, Johni Broome, Chris Moore, and Zep Jasper will make up the starting five for the Tigers in their second game of the year.

