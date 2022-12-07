Skip to main content

Auburn basketball returning to Brooklyn in 2023 for Legends Classic

The Tigers are heading back to the Barclays Center next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – No. 11-ranked Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure comprise the field for the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper which will return to Barclays Center on November 16-17, 2023.

Auburn enters its game with Memphis on Saturday with an 8-0 record – one of 10 unbeaten teams left in college basketball – and a No. 11 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll. Now in his ninth season with the Tigers, Bruce Pearl, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year, has guided Auburn to at least 25 wins each of the last four complete basketball seasons, including a trip to the 2019 Final Four.

Notre Dame is 6-2 entering tonight’s game with Boston University. Head coach Mike Brey is in his 23rd season in South Bend and is the Fighting Irish’s all-time leader with 478 wins and has taken them to 15 NCAA Tournaments.

Oklahoma State will enter its game with Virginia Tech on Sunday with a 6-3 record. Head coach and Brooklyn native Mike Boynton, Jr. is in his sixth season with the Cowboys, posting 93 wins including 11 victories over top 10 opponents during his tenure.

St. Bonaventure is 5-3 entering tonight’s game with Cleveland State after winning the Gotham Classic championship Thanksgiving Weekend. In 16 years at the helm of the Bonnies, Mark Schmidt has recorded more wins (273) than the previous five St. Bonaventure coaches combined.

Three of the four teams in the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper field return to the event. Auburn won the championship in 2019; Notre Dame won the 2016 championship; and Oklahoma State won the consolation game in 2017. St. Bonaventure will be making its first appearance in the event.

An on-sale date for tickets to the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper as well as the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

The best wide receivers available in the transfer portal

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Yohan Traore
Basketball

Auburn basketball returning to Brooklyn in 2023 for Legends Classic

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Podcast: Auburn football transfer portal updates

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half against the Colgate Raiders at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three things I like, three things I don't like about Auburn basketball's 8-0 start

By Lance Dawe
flag
Football

Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Dec 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) controls the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith nails dagger three to carry the Rockets over the 76ers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

D1 Baseball came away impressed with Auburn in its 2022 Fall Report

By Lindsay Crosby
Western Michigan defensive lineman Andre Carter plays during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Football

Auburn football offers Western Michigan DE Andre Carter

By Lance Dawe
Jordon Ingram (24)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn running back Jordon Ingram enters transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby