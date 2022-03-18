Auburn Daily Roundtable: This is March

March Madness is here, and it is quite mad. Upsets have been running rampant through the tournament, and the Auburn Tigers look to take advantage and make a run through the weakened playing field.

NOTE: These questions were answered before the tournament began so they may be a bit off with predictions.

Who gets drafted first: Zakoby McClain or Smoke Monday?

ZAC BLACKERBY: Smoke Monday. I’ve seen Monday as high as a fourth-round projection by some sources. I bet they both go mid or late day three.

LINDSAY CROSBY: Smoke Monday - I think teams are thinking about him as a box safety/nickel linebacker, and Zakoby's gonna fall for his speed testing times. (For the record, I think Zakoby's the better player, but this is how I think it'll shake out).

LANCE DAWE: McClain. I think he’s got what it takes to be a rotational guy in the NFL. He’ll have his name called first.

GRAY OLDENBURG: I'm gonna go with Smoke Monday because I think NFL teams will be scared of Zakoby being undersized for the inside linebacker spot in the NFL.

TREY LEE: Smoke. He had some decent numbers from the combine that will get him drafted.

What is your Final Four prediction for the NCAA Tournament?

ZB: Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona, Auburn

LC: Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona, and Auburn

LD: This is a tough one. Right now I think it’s Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, and either Tennessee or Arizona. I think the field is going to be a little more chalky than usual.

GO: Texas Tech, Purdue, Auburn, Tennessee

TL: I think it will be Purdue against Texas Tech on one side and Arizona vs Kansas on the other side of the bracket.

How far do you realistically see Auburn making it in the NCAA Tournament?

ZB: I think they survive the first weekend and run into a real issue against Wisconsin.

LC: Final 4

LD: They can win the whole thing. There’s not a team that Auburn can’t beat. But their poor guard play will likely hold them to the Elite Eight, at best.

GO: Throughout the season this year, I've always thought this Auburn team has a chance to win it all and cut down the nets in New Orleans. After watching the past few weeks I've slowed down on that thinking but not taken it out of consideration. Given the path ahead for the Tigers and matchups and the road, I could see this team going to New Orleans or to the elite eight based on their matchups and the region they are in.

TL: I think their floor is the Sweet Sixteen with a ceiling of the national championship. Jacksonville State was a good first-round draw for the Tigers, and the Round of 32 matchups won't be as hard as some of the others around the bracket. Auburn looks to matchup against Johnny Davis and the Wisconsin Badgers in the Sweet Sixteen. If Auburn can win that one, it is likely they will face Kansas in the Elite Eight. I ultimately think the Tigers will make it to the Elite Eight and fall to Kansas.

What team is your Cinderella pick for this year’s tournament?

ZB: I don’t pick a lot of upsets but I have St. Mary’s making a run.

LC: Our friends at Murray State are gonna knock off Kentucky in the 2nd round (which won't count, because TyTy will stub a toe or something)

LD: Virginia Tech and South Dakota State are legitimate possibilities. I’ll take Tech because I believe they can beat Texas and Purdue.

GO: Murray State being a 7 seed seems like enough of a Cinderella team for me. Winning 30 games and the OVC conference tournament with one of its losses being at the TOUGH Neville Arena.

TL: Cinderella runs are all about matchups. For me, I would love to pick a team like UAB to make a run, but unfortunately, the Blazers are stuck playing teams such as Illinois and Arizona if they make it past Houston. I am going to go with the unlikely ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech. They have a favorable first-round matchup against Texas and could spoil the tournament for teams like Purdue and Kentucky who have national title aspirations.

ZB: I’ll go with Jarquez Hunter. Would love to see him attack the lane. He’s also been known to dunk with boots on.

LC: Give me a Robby Ashford - little height on him, can spread the ball around, and is really good at throwing (football and baseball). Gives us enough guard depth to use that 3-guard set we saw at the end of a game recently.

LD: Landen King. Maybe he’d provide some more consistent minutes at small forward.

GO: With all the support in the jungle by senior EDGE rusher Derick Hall, and trash talk he was throwing at Eric Stevenson against South Carolina. I'd love to see Derick out there. I'd also love to see Jarquez Hunter dunk in cowboy boots in Neville Arena.

TL: Give me TJ Finley. You know. Because he's 6'7.

Winner of the Week

ZB: Cayden Bridges. The Auburn safety added 20 pounds to his frame this off-season.

LC: Senior shortstop Brody Moore had himself a week! In four games, he went 5-13, with 3 runs scored, one home run, 5 RBIs, drew 4 walks, stole a base, and got his 100th career collegiate hit on Sunday.

LD: Roger McCreary. Had a solid Auburn Pro Day. I’m looking forward to watching his NFL development.

GO: That is a tough one after this week. I'll go for the Auburn football team and coaches with spring practice starting this week for the tigers. It's a chance to put the losing season from last year and all the off-season drama behind them and get back on the football field.

TL: The Auburn Basketball team. Keeping a 2 seed after getting bounced in their opening game of the tournament is a huge win.

