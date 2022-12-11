Tigers Earn Fourth Consecutive Victory, Handle Ragin' Cajuns

Finals week in college sports is always a question mark for coaches and athletes. On most occasions, teams are given a longer slot away from competition than what they have grown accustomed to through the course of the season, creating the imminent possibility of slowed momentum. Despite suffering apparent effects from the time away — and an ongoing battle with team illness — the Auburn women's basketball team found a way to overcome adversity and secure its fourth straight victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, (FINAL).

Although eventually doubling their opponents score, the orange and blue looked especially flat in the contest's first period, posting 18 points, turning the ball over seven times and losing the battle of the boards 11-10; the group still managed to limit the Ragin' Cajuns to just nine points.

Freshman guard Sydney Shaw felt seemingly no impact of the collective offensive struggle, posting 5 points and positioning herself to set a career high on the evening

After an early surge in the second period, the offensive struggles resurfaced for coach Harris' squad when the group hit a mid-quarter slump, a trait which has become an alarmingly frequent occurrence for fans of the orange and blue.

The Tigers headed to the locker room during the halftime intermission leading the Ragin' Cajuns 36-22 and returned to the court with a completely renewed energy for the final 20 minutes of play.

Auburn went on a 21-3 run which spanned the entirety of the third quarter, finding offensive production from all parts of the rotation, shooting the 4-6 from the perimeter and extending its lead to 21 with just one period left to play.

Shaw used the final 10 minutes of competition to elevate her career high in scoring, posting an additional five points and leaving her total at 15 for the afternoon.

Coach J and company will now get back to work as the group prepares for their final three non-conference opponents in the last leg of their six-game home-stand. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 15 when the Aggies of North Carolina A&T come to the plains to do battle at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ and the Auburn Radio Network.

