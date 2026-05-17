Three In-State Recruits Who Could Define Auburn's 2027 Class

The Auburn Tigers have been slowly building its 2027 recruiting class as of late, as they recently received a commitment from three-star quarterback Gary Chatman Jr. to join a class that is currently rated as the 37th-best in the country. However, that class currently boasts just six recruits, and the Tigers are clearly not finished with their recruiting efforts.

So, who could be the next three big in-state commits for Auburn? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three potential targets, analyzes their chances to land on the Plains and breaks down what a commitment from each could mean for Auburn.

LB Isaac McNeil, Pritchard (Ala.)

Auburn already boasts some of the best linebacker play in the nation, largely thanks to the execution of players like Xavier Atkins and Demarcus Riddick under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. The Tigers could continue that trend with the signing of in-state linebacker Isaac McNeil, who is currently classified as a four-star.

McNeil, who is the sixth-best linebacker in the class as well as the second-best in-class player from Alabama, only behind Gunner Rivers, an NC State-committed quarterback, is currently listed with an 84.4% chance to land on the Plains, so he is certainly Auburn’s to lose.

However, McNeil recently visited LSU and said that the Tigers moved higher up on his list, so this race may be closer than the 84% chance suggests. If Auburn can land him, though, he would be able to develop under top linebacker play and potentially be the future of a dominant linebacker core.

WR Deshawn Hall, Prattville (Ala.)

Another four-star who could make waves for the Tigers, Deshawn Hall is currently listed as the 24th-best 2027 receiver as well as the 10th-best in-class player from Alabama. However, though the Tigers are currently listed as ‘warm’ on Hall’s list, he told Rivals last week that Tennessee is ‘definitely leading’ in his recruitment.

That being said, Auburn is deep in the running for Hall, and in that same Rivals interview, Hall explained his interest is largely due to the Tigers’ new coaching staff.

“They show a lot of love,” he said. “I’ve really grown to love it up there. The new staff is doing a great job with me. I like them a lot.”

So, the Tigers certainly have a foot in the door for the top-rated receiver, who would be Golesh’s first Auburn receiver commit rated four stars or higher, a step towards the recruiting dominance that Hugh Freeze once possessed on the Plains.

EDGE Jabarrius Garror, Vigor (Ala.)

Garror’s case is quite interesting, as he hails from the same school as the aforementioned McNeil, though he is largely predicted to land at a different in-state program, the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, the Tide boasts a 39.4% prediction, while the Tigers boast a 24.1% chance, so things could swing at any moment.

Garror’s commitment may come down to an Iron Bowl of recruitment, as the two rivals are gunning hard for the top-rated edge rusher. He is currently listed as a four-star who is the 12th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class, as well as the third-best in-state player from Alabama.

This recruitment still seems to be anyone’s game, despite the slight lead the Tide seems to hold. Notably, Georgia is third in his recruitment, with a 16.1% chance, so do not count them out, either.

Garror could prove to be a massive acquisition for a Tiger team that just lost two of its top edge rushers to the NFL Draft: Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford. Regardless of where he commits, he is expected to boast the same dominance that those two once imposed on the SEC, so the Tigers would certainly love to have him if they can.

As is the fickle nature of recruiting, all of these are subject to change, but this is where things stand at the current moment. The Tigers certainly have an opportunity to land some of the best prospects in the state, but nothing is for certain, and they will have to continue to fight if they want to bolster their future.

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