Auburn defensive back Donovan Kaufman remains out for Western Kentucky game

Auburn defensive back Donovan Kaufman will remain out for Saturday's game vs Western Kentucky. Kaufman has been out since the Tigers' game against Arkansas on October 29th.

Kaufman has appeared in seven games so far this season (459 snaps), recording 20 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and two pass deflections. His PFF defensive grade is sixth-highest on the team and third-best in the defensive backfield.

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

