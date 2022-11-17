Skip to main content

Auburn radio host predicts next head coach

Longtime Auburn radio host shares who he believes will be Auburn's next head coach.

Almost all signs are pointing in the same direction. 

Lane Kiffin has emerged as the favorite to be Auburn football's next head coach. 

Bill Cameron, a longtime Auburn radio host, answered a caller's question on Wednesday on The Drive on ESPN 106.7 in Auburn. 

The caller, Marcus, asked Cameron who he thinks will be Auburn's next head coach. Cameron said the following: 

"I still feel like, right now, that it appears to be Lane (Kiffin). I wonder if maybe some of the smoke and some of the talk about others is to sort of allow the Lane thing to settle a little bit and to get through this week." 

The caller asked a follow-up question about Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Cameron responded by saying that he believed that conversations happened between Lanning's camp and Auburn but he did not believe that an offer had been made. 

Cameron pondered on if it ends up not being Kiffin, who would be next. 

"I'm really intrigued and wondering if there's genuine interest from someone like Dabo Swinney. I just can't get past that."

