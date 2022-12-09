Portal Prospect: Jordan Brown, OL, Charlotte

Auburn is drawing interest from former Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Jordan Brown. He will be on campus this weekend visiting the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle has all of the size you could ask for on the offensive front. With that size, he moves well and is shown to use his hands effectively in pass-blocking situations.

Brown was a redshirt freshman for Charlotte in 2022 after redshirting his first year on campus in 2021. He has three years of eligibility left.

This past season, Brown played 62 offensive snaps over the course of the season including 24 snaps against Maryland in week two for Charlotte. All of his snaps on offense were at the left tackle spot.

He also played 20 snaps on special teams, all on the field goal and PAT units.

According to PFF, Brown had an overall offensive grade of 60.6. His pass-blocking grade was 62.2. His run-blocking grade was 64.5.

On3 Sports has Auburn listed second at 33 percent when it comes to landing Long Beach, CA native. They have Missouri at 38 percent. Brown entered the portal on December 6th.

Since entering the portal he has announced offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and Auburn.

Auburn has a need for offensive linemen. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff will need to bring in multiple to recreate a starting offensive line to help his offense in the 2023 season.

