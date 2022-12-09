Skip to main content

Auburn Commit JC Hart has high expectations for the future of Auburn

JC Hart says, "There is no ceiling for Auburn".

JC Hart, the 3-star cornerback commit, shared his thoughts on Auburn and the potential the program could have.

Hart, talked to Auburn Daily about his appreciation for Auburn and how being a hometown kid, it has been a goal of his to play for the Tigers.

"Playing for Auburn has always been a goal I have wanted to accomplish since I started to get serious and realized my potential on the football field," Hart said. "It would be surreal for me to play for my hometown school."

The Loachapoka, AL native lives just 15 minutes from Jordan-Hare Stadium. This has obviously helped in his recruiting as he has visited Auburn more than five times during his senior season.

When asked about the potential of the Auburn program, Hart had high hopes.

"I don't think Auburn has a ceiling for what they are capable of doing," Hart told Auburn Daily. "The new facility combined with knowing there is a proven SEC coach that has gotten players to the NFL, there is no ceiling. Freeze moves and makes decisions the way he does because he has a chip on his shoulder because of his past. I was visited by Coach Freeze and he seems like an upfront and honest person."

Since the hiring of Hugh Freeze, it has been a priority of this staff and Freeze himself to shake the proverbial rust off of the Tigers' recruiting past and get back to a place where Auburn is seen as a big-time program again.

Prior to the Bryan Harsin administration Auburn averaged a 12th-ranked recruiting class over a 20-year span from 2000-2020.

