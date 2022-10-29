Photos from Tiger Walk before the Arkansas game

We say it every home game, Tiger Walk is one of the best traditions in all of college football.

Even with all of the outside noise around the program, fans still showed up with cheerleaders and band members to support the Auburn football team before they take the field to battle the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here are some of the best shots from Tiger Walk.

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network.

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call.

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.

