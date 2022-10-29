Skip to main content

Photos from Tiger Walk before the Arkansas game

Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk.

We say it every home game, Tiger Walk is one of the best traditions in all of college football. 

Even with all of the outside noise around the program, fans still showed up with cheerleaders and band members to support the Auburn football team before they take the field to battle the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Here are some of the best shots from Tiger Walk. 

Derick Hall greets the fans at Tiger Walk.
Robby Ashford gets locked in before playing the Hogs on the Plains.
Brandon Council welcomes the Auburn fans during Tiger Walk.
Tyler Fromm greets the Auburn nation at Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs Arkansas game.
Aubie greets the fans before the Auburn vs Arkansas game.
The Auburn Cheerleaders get the crowd hyped during Tiger Walk.
The Auburn family is ready to go 1-0 this week with a win against Arkansas.
Damari Alston shows off a throwback Auburn jacket during Tiger Walk.
Bryan Harsin greets the Auburn fans at Tiger Walk
John Samuel Shenker greets the early Auburn fans at Tiger Walk.
Aubie strikes a pose for the Auburn fans during Tiger Walk.
Bryan Harsin welcomes the early Tiger Walk crowd before the Tigers and the Razorbacks kick off.
Jarquez Hunter is locked in for Tiger Walk before playing Arkansas.
John Samuel Shenker greets the Auburn faithful during Tiger Walk.
Aubie gets the crowd warmed up for the Auburn vs Arkansas game.
The Auburn fans gather for Tiger Walk before the Tigers and the Razorbacks clash.

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network.

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.

