Skip to main content

Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

Mazzucca started at left guard for the Baylor Bears in 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn is currently hosting a Power Five starting offensive lineman for a visit. That is a massive win that should not be taken lightly.

Micah Mazzucca, a former three-star offensive lineman and 2022 starter for the Baylor Bears, is currently in Auburn, per his social media.

Mazzucca appeared in 12 games for the Bears this season, totaling 759 snaps (392 running, 367 passing) and finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.9. That would have been the best PFF grade among Auburn offensive lineman by at least 5.5 points. Mazzucca's 78.5 run block grade was 22nd among interior offensive lineman in 2022.

Auburn needs offensive line depth more than anything right now. Even after signing five offensive lineman following the early signing period and picking up the No. 2 OT in the transfer portal it's still clear that the Tigers have work to do if they want to revamp things in the trenches quickly.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Mazzucca would certainly give Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton another starter to work with.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Four-star LSU linebacker Demario Tolan has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (16)
Football

Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

By Zac Blackerby
Rivaldo Fairweather
Football

Rivaldo Fairweather brings experience and production to the TE room

By Jack Singley
Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football running back target Dillon Johnson commits to Washington

By Lance Dawe
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

By Lance Dawe