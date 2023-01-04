Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

Auburn is currently hosting a Power Five starting offensive lineman for a visit. That is a massive win that should not be taken lightly.

Micah Mazzucca, a former three-star offensive lineman and 2022 starter for the Baylor Bears, is currently in Auburn, per his social media.

Mazzucca appeared in 12 games for the Bears this season, totaling 759 snaps (392 running, 367 passing) and finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.9. That would have been the best PFF grade among Auburn offensive lineman by at least 5.5 points. Mazzucca's 78.5 run block grade was 22nd among interior offensive lineman in 2022.

Auburn needs offensive line depth more than anything right now. Even after signing five offensive lineman following the early signing period and picking up the No. 2 OT in the transfer portal it's still clear that the Tigers have work to do if they want to revamp things in the trenches quickly.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Mazzucca would certainly give Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton another starter to work with.

