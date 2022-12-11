Skip to main content

Auburn offers Mississippi State transfer RB

Dillon Johnson has picked up an Auburn offer.

Auburn has given out its first running back offer this transfer cycle.

With the departure of Jordan Ingram and Tank Bigsby potentially leaving for the NFL the Tigers are looking to supplement the running back room with someone with experience.

Dillion Johnson has been getting attention in the portal for not only his talent but the way he entered the portal. Auburn has gotten in on this attention and offered Johnson Saturday morning.

Johnson posted a thank you note on Twitter to the Mississippi State fans and acknowledged that he planned to enter the portal. He also said, "Since I am not very tough, and (MSU HC) Leachis glad I am leaving, I will be entering the transfer portal."

Johnson was a 3-star recruit out of high school and signed with MSU in the 2020 signing class.

Dillon had a solid career for the Bulldogs, gaining 1,198 rushing yards and 864 receiving yards in Leach's patented Air Raid system. He was the second-leading rusher in both yards and touchdowns in the 2022 season and the leading rusher in yardage in his sophomore season. Johnson as a freshman was once again second in yards and first in touchdowns for Mississippi State.

With the Johnson offer, Freeze has offered two RB targets since being hired, Jamarion Wilcox was the first.

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chance Westry (10) is defended by Memphis Tigers guard Keonte Kennedy (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
A flyover before Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 21-17.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oregon's Dont'e Thornton, right, pulls down a Bi Nix pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against Washington Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon
JC Hart
Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
