Auburn offers Mississippi State transfer RB

Auburn has given out its first running back offer this transfer cycle.

With the departure of Jordan Ingram and Tank Bigsby potentially leaving for the NFL the Tigers are looking to supplement the running back room with someone with experience.

Dillion Johnson has been getting attention in the portal for not only his talent but the way he entered the portal. Auburn has gotten in on this attention and offered Johnson Saturday morning.

Johnson posted a thank you note on Twitter to the Mississippi State fans and acknowledged that he planned to enter the portal. He also said, "Since I am not very tough, and (MSU HC) Leachis glad I am leaving, I will be entering the transfer portal."

Johnson was a 3-star recruit out of high school and signed with MSU in the 2020 signing class.

Dillon had a solid career for the Bulldogs, gaining 1,198 rushing yards and 864 receiving yards in Leach's patented Air Raid system. He was the second-leading rusher in both yards and touchdowns in the 2022 season and the leading rusher in yardage in his sophomore season. Johnson as a freshman was once again second in yards and first in touchdowns for Mississippi State.

With the Johnson offer, Freeze has offered two RB targets since being hired, Jamarion Wilcox was the first.

