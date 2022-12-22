Recapping Auburn Twitter's thoughts on Early Signing Day

Early Signing Day treated the Tigers really well as 18 recruits signed their letter of intent to play at Auburn.

This included some big flips like four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk who flipped from Florida State, and four-star corner Kayin Lee who flipped from Ohio State.

Auburn also signed four high school offensive linemen and one offensive tackle from junior college to add a ton of depth at a position of need.

Auburn's big day on Early Signing Day brings the Tigers inside the top 20 to the number 19 spot in the class. This puts the Tigers in the eighth spot in the SEC.

Thinking about where this class was before Hugh Freeze took over makes you wonder how it is even possible for the Tigers to be in the top 20.

There is still work to be done, but before everything is over, Coach Freeze and staff could get this class in the top 15.

Thinking back to a year ago when the Tigers didn't sign a single player on Early Singing Day, you have to be excited about what the future holds for the Auburn Football program.

Now the coaching staff will try and land some players from the transfer portal to add depth to the roster.

Let's take a look at what Auburn Twitter thought of Early Signing Day.

Related Stories

Auburn lands Vandy EDGE transfer

QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Izavion Miller decommits from Ole Miss

JC Hart could wear two at Auburn

Who were Auburn's top 10 players on offense per PFF?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch