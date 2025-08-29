Auburn QB Arnold Faces Early Confidence Test
Rebuilding the fractured confidence levels of quarterback Jackson Arnold was a mission the Auburn Tigers collectively set out upon this offseason.
If putting the immediate future of the AU program wasn't a big enough show of faith, Arnold also received a comforting arm around his shoulder from head coach Hugh Freeze on several occasions.
So now the rubber meets the road, and the Tigers head off to face Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears - with Jackson suddenly sounding like the kid who's done his homework good and early.
"Yeah, they're a big simulated zone pressure team, and being able to study what parts of the field and study what parts of the field we can attack and take advantage of it's been big for us," Arnold said this week. "In our film study. We come out here in the practice field, going out and executing our calls and making sure we're running the right routes and the right depths and get in the windows."
Of course, we've all heard it before that a quarterback has prepared for every eventuality, but until Tigers fans see conclusive proof, the jury will remain out. Aranda will mix things up in the post against the visiting Arnold and Co. Bringing pressure from different spots and angles will likely form a big part of his Baylor masterplan.
Shaking the growing confidence of Arnold is something Aranda will be looking to do early in the contest; even so, his admiration for the former Oklahoma Sooners signal caller is plain to see.
"A lot of respect for this QB that they have," Aranda declared. "We've watched a lot of film of him, whether it was at OU or even high school. He's got a big arm, so he's a big shot guy."
On the flip side, the inherent dangers of turning the big guy into an open field runner don't overly appeal to Aranda either, making the pocket a tight venus flytrap is entirely more agreeable for the Bears' boss.
"I just think being aggressive and all these things that you want to do, but you gotta be sound," Aranda insisted. "You gotta keep the quarterback contained."
New Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. looks like he'll be a good to go, so there's a real unabashed determination for the Tigers to bank a vital early win no matter what. Perhaps the biggest change down on the Plains comes from a whole different business-like attitude Arnold is setting for his new teammates.
Quite frankly, the weeks spent beating up on each other have grown more than a little bit tiresome. Jackson is keen to get right into the thick of it.
"It's nice being able to actually see the looks that you've seen on film and see them in practice," he said. "... It's better than going to start defense and seeing all these different types of looks that Coach (DJ Durkin) throws at us."
Until Arnold takes the field, though, Freeze and Co. really truly aren't going to know what they've got in their talented signal caller.
So, the time for talking is nearly over.
Auburn's season opener at Baylor begins at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on Fox.